"That is so sick!" - Forsen left stunned after getting a perfectly-timed Twitch donation

Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" returned to his channel and attempted to beat a Felix "xQc's" Minecraft speedrun record. Before playing the game, the Swede spent an hour reacting to some popular YouTube videos.

While watching a video of an Eurasian Eagle Owl, the content creator noticed that the owl's hoot could be heard several times. The Twitch sensation was stunned when he realized that one of his viewers' text-to-speech donations aligned perfectly with the clip's audio.

He expressed his surprise at the incident by exclaiming:

"That is so sick! I do not understand how sick that is!"

Forsen was astounded by a perfectly timed donation that mimicked a hooting owl

At the 15-minute mark of his January 18 broadcast, Forsen watched a video of an Eagle Owl that was suggested by a viewer. Several instances of the hooting sound caught him off guard, and he later realized it was a text-to-speech donation that was playing alongside the video.

He described the incident's perfect timing as "sick," and revealed that his donation alerts were delayed:

"First of all, my TTS (text-to-speech) is kind of delayed. For two reasons. People in the queue ahead of you and processing time of a donation."

Timestamp: 00:14:40

Sebastian burst out laughing and assured his audience that the donation alert's impeccable timing was intentional:

"This was, like, 15 donos later. Right? It's not intended, chat."

Fans react to the streamer getting a perfectly-timed donation

The 32-year-old content creator's clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 85 community members providing their opinions. The text-to-speech message was described as "god tier" by Redditor u/brunolm:

Reddit user u/InteKimiallafall claimed that the streamer "already won Timing of the Year 2023":

One viewer was curious about what was going on in the clip, so Redditor u/Dark_Garage provided additional context:

Another fan claimed that this was "one of the funniest" things that they had seen:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Forsen is one of the most well-known personalities on Twitch, who began his online career as a professional Hearthstone player. He began his livestreaming career in 2016 and has built a massive following of more than 1.6 million fans on his channel.

Sebastian has played a total of 1,102 unique games over the course of seven years, with his top five most-played games being Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Hearthstone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

