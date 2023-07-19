"That was terrible" - Tyler1 claims he will never host another 24-hour stream, says he's "too old" for it

On July 18, 2023, popular Twitch personality Tyler "Tyler1" addressed his community after hosting a 24-hour livestream three days ago (July 15, 2023). The streamer said he would never host another day-long broadcast on his channel because he is "too old" for it. Tyler1 referred to his most recent Twitch stream as the "hardest" one yet and remarked:

"I cannot! That was easily the hardest 24-hour stream that I've ever done! That was terrible, bro!"

Tyler1 reflects on his 24-hour-long livestream, explains why he won't be hosting it in the future

The discussion started at the beginning of Tyler1's broadcast when he stated that fans would not have expected him to go live on his channel just a few days after hosting the 24-hour stream. He stated:

"We're back! Yet again! Yeah, quick turnout. Isn't it? Because we just got back from a 24-hour stream. Let's talk about that for a second. Yeah, never again! Yeah. Never, ever, ever, ever again! I am a young 28, but I am getting too old for this, bro!"

The Missouri native also recalled trying to strike a deal with his audience after 19 hours of broadcasting:

"I looked back at it, I was like, at about five hours left, I was, like, senile, bro! I was trying to make a deal with chat that, 'If you let me end with five hours left, I would do a 12-hour stream tomorrow.' I was delusional! Bro, I was falling asleep that entire, like, last League (of Legends) game. Like, bro, I cannot, man!"

Timestamp: 00:03:40

Calling himself a "young buck," the League of Legends content creator revealed he was unable to sleep after concluding his day-long livestream:

"Like I said, I'm a young buck. I'm a young, 28. But... that was - I had too much going on. Anyway, that was terrible. Also, I couldn't even sleep afterward because, like, two hours left, I had, like, two scoops of Bloodrush (the streamer-branded energy supplement). So then, I ended stream and I went to bed. I fell asleep for, like, an hour. And I woke up. And a hour later, I woke up. I slept like trash afterward!"

Fans react to Tyler1's address

The YouTube comments section featured half a dozen fan reactions. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans discuss the streamer's address after hosting a 24-hour stream (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer described the 24-hour stream as "boring," another community member stated that staying up all night and livestreaming can be harmful to one's health.