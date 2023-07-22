“The Bronx to Rolling Loud” - Fans react as Kai Cenat makes his stage debut with rapper Lil Yatchy

Taking the spotlight once more, Kai Cenat, the popular AMP member and Twitch streamer (6.2 million followers), graced the stage of the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami on Day 1. There, he joined forces with American rapper Lil Yachty, and the talented duo was accompanied by fellow AMP members, such as Din "Agent00" and Duke Dennis.

Domain ➐ @domainsdomain pic.twitter.com/4L5WKBSDqF Lil Yatchy on Stage with AMP at Rolling Loud

In a recent interview with Complex, Kei candidly shared his humble beginnings. Witnessing him on stage at Rolling Loud was undeniably a groundbreaking moment, as expressed by one fan:

"The Bronx to Rolling Loud??? I love this for him fr"

mallory @mxlloryyy_ @domainsdomain @lilyachty @KaiCenat @Chrisnxtdoor_ @ImDukeDennis @CallMeAgent00 the bronx to rolling loud??? i love this for him fr

Twitch star Kai Cenat performs in Rolling Loud Miami

The crowd was in for a surprise as Kai Cenat rolled out with his own electrifying performance. The popular streamer even treated the audience to his hit single Bustdown Rollie Avalanche, which he created in collaboration with NLE Choppa in 2022.

Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 @Kaimafiaupdates Lil Yachty brought out Kai Cenat at Rolling Loud Miami! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/h42ehCUxpx Lil Yachty brought out Kai Cenat at Rolling Loud Miami!

The Twitch streamer also shared a snippet of his performance on his official Instagram channel, commemorating a memorable evening alongside one of America's most popular rappers:

This was not the first instance of a famous streamer taking the stage at the Rolling Loud Music Festival. In 2021, the then Twitch streamer Adin Ross also had the remarkable opportunity to perform at the festival alongside another popular rapper, Sheck Wes.

Earlier this month, the Rolling Loud Festival took place in Portugal, featuring a performance by the well-known YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." As a bonus for the audience, he even attempted to crowd surf, although the attempt was largely unsuccessful.

What did the fans say?

The sight of Kai Cenat and his fellow AMP members sharing the stage with Lil Yachty sparked an outpouring of comments, celebrating the incredible occasion. Here are some of the noteworthy responses:

vladmir putin @VenchyGl * @domainsdomain @lilyachty @KaiCenat @Chrisnxtdoor_ @ImDukeDennis @CallMeAgent00 AMP on Stage With Lil Yatchy at Rolling Loud

Traquavius @deztewta Inspirational man @domainsdomain @lilyachty @KaiCenat @Chrisnxtdoor_ @ImDukeDennis @CallMeAgent00 First Streamers to ever be on Rolling loud stageInspirational man

The Rolling Loud Festival in Miami still has two more days ahead. The upcoming lineup includes an impressive roster of artists like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Chief Keef, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others.

For those who wish to enjoy the remaining two days from the comfort of their homes, they can livestream the performances on Prime Video, as well as the Amazon Music and Rolling Loud Twitch channels.

The livestreams will begin at 4 PM (Eastern Time) each day, offering a fantastic opportunity to watch the festival's performances remotely and be part of the electrifying experience.