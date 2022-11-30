The Callisto Protocol playthrough leaked, Twitch account reveals nearly 15 hours of gameplay

Mere days before its release in the first week of December, The Callisto Protocol's gameplay has had its gameplay leaked online by those who managed to get their hands on a copy. In three separate broadcasts, a Twitch profile has revealed the entirety of the upcoming survival horror video game.

Directed by Glen Schofield, The Callisto Protocol will put players in the shoes of Jacob Lee, who is a denizen of Black Iron Prison on the moon Callisto. The title boasts both gun-based and melee combat as Jacob squares up against various enemies, who are affected by an unknown disease, in his bid to escape the prison building.

The Callisto Protocol @CallistoTheGame This is the standard BI-55 Pistol. Use it wisely, ammo is in short supply. This is the standard BI-55 Pistol. Use it wisely, ammo is in short supply. https://t.co/pPEb2eU3XB

Gameplay trailers and clips that were shared earlier showcased the graphic violence replete in the game and the influence of Dead Space on the title. The latest official launch trailer intimated to players that a massive outbreak swept through the prison and killed everyone who tried to contain it.

Krafton's upcoming title The Callisto Protocol leaked entirely on Twitch

Shared on Twitch by thaiger_gnasher_, the three streamed videos showcase an entire playthrough of The Callisto Protocol. Coming around 15 hours of gameplay, the content is still available for others to watch on the person's profile and interested readers can check it out here.

Several high-profile leaks have rocked the video game industry in recent months, arguably the biggest being the fiasco surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 content. While leaks have become almost a commonplace occurrence close to release with titles like God of War Ragnarok and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet suffering from the same, it is still a shock to find the entire playthrough of a hotly-anticipated title available online for everyone to see.

One silver lining to this debacle is the fact that the community has responded positively to what the developers at Striking Distance Studios are offering them in The Callisto Protocol. The run-time has been touted as perfect for the horror game genre, with a higher difficulty setting likely needing a tad longer.

Comments have also noted that the game looks incredible, with many eagerly waiting for Friday to finally be able to step into the Black Iron Prison on Callisto. Specific praise has been given to the various graphically-violent death animations present in the title.

Developed with Unreal Engine 4, The Callisto Protocol is set to arrive on PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S & One. It will be released around the world on December 2.

