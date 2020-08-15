It appears Epic Games is paying homage to one of the original Fortnite skins. Constructor Penny, as seen above, was an original member of Fortnite: Save The World's character lineup. However, unlike other characters such as Jonesy, she never made it to the battle royale version. That changed today.

Currently in the Fortnite Item Shop, you can buy Constructor Penny for 1,200 V-Bucks. The skin doesn't come with any back bling, but that's to be expected as she didn't have any in Save The World. For fans of the original Fortnite, this is surely exciting news, but could more STW skins be arriving in the future?

Constructor Penny could only be the beginning

The official Fortnite Twitter account leaked Penny's arrival two days ago with three simple emotes: a construction worker, tools, and a shopping cart.

At the time, no one knew what this meant. However, shortly after, another teaser popped up and everyone quickly figured out what Fortnite was hinting at.

Building the strongest structures and here to pack a punch.



Penny has joined the fight! Get the Outfit in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/VZMIX2dhZu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 14, 2020

Constructor Penny arrived in the Item Shop last night to the community's delight. After all, she's been seen in Fortnite longer than almost any other character. This, along with the fact that her skin is fairly basic, could make Constructor Penny a rare skin going forward. Of course, that hinges on whether or not the Fortnite professionals make the skin a "sweaty skin", as they've done with other basic outfits in the past.

After Penny was revealed and the community was able to see her in action, some Fortnite data-miners discovered some interesting tidbits about one of her male counterparts.

One side note regarding the Penny tease:



We MIGHT also see Kyle from STW coming to BR, the reason I say this is because 11 months ago BOTH Penny & Kyle got added as placeholder BR skins, and got removed/encrypted ~2 updates ago.https://t.co/6rzKwdgV2C pic.twitter.com/BU72MVRJIM — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2020

@iFireMonkey, a hugely popular leaker in the community, was able to dig into the files and find Kyle from Save The World. According to iFireMonkey, both Penny and Kyle were found at the same time back in September 2019. While this doesn't mean that Kyle is coming to Fortnite like Constructor Penny, it would make sense for Epic Games to start a set based around the STW characters.

For now though, we're left with Penny and the hope that Kyle could come to the Item Shop in the future. Perhaps Chapter 2 - Season 4 will be when the character finally makes his debut.