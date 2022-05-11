The Crew 2 Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends — Release time for all regions, server maintenance, downtime, and more

The Crew 2 Season 5 Episode 2, called American Legends, will drop today for all players via a free update, as announced by Ubisoft. The highly anticipated expansion will come for both console and PC users in all regions at the same time today, May 11.

According to the game’s official tweet on their upcoming scheduled server maintenance, the new update is expected to drop at 12 pm CEST/3 am PDT. The developers have mentioned that the servers for Crew 2 will be going offline temporarily from 10 am CEST/1 am PDT in anticipation of Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends.

The Crew 2 @TheCrewGame



This Wednesday, May 11.

Unfolding Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends



From: 10AM CEST / 1AM PDT

Estimated duration: 2 hours

The developers expect the maintenance and the patch process to run for exactly two hours. However, it can extend beyond that based on how well maintenance is going.

Hence, while users can expect the servers to come back online with the new episode at the mentioned hour, it’s also likely that they might have to wait a bit longer before being able to launch the game.

The Crew 2 Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends drops today

A couple of hours ago, Ubisoft unveiled new details and a new trailer for The Crew 2 Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends, showcasing some new content fans can enjoy once the update officially drops later today.

Gamers who are big fans of classic cars of Americana are sure to fall in love with what the title has in store for them with the new episode. They will get a chance to sit through the history of amazing cars spanning over three decades, each boasting their own stories in the game, making them feel incredibly unique.

Legendary vehicles from the 60s to the late 80s will also be up for grabs, as users get to experience the period considered the most significant in the history of the automotive industry.

The Crew 2 @TheCrewGame The archives still have some surprises for you. 🗄️



Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends, available tomorrow. 🗓️ The archives still have some surprises for you. 🗄️ Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends, available tomorrow. 🗓️ https://t.co/Dlm5dcowmk

The developers have also stated:

“This episode of The Crew 2 will be accompanied by a brand-new Motorpass. It will propose 50 tiers of new exclusive rewards, both free and premium, including vehicles such as the BMW i8 Roadster Stellar Edition (Street Race), the Chevrolet Camaro SS Bend Edition (Street Race), the KTM X-BOW GT4 Raw Edition (Touring Car), as well as vanity items, outfits, currency packs (Crew Credits and Bucks) and more. New vehicles will also be coming to the game in course of the episode such as the McLaren Senna (Hypercar) on June 1.”

Moreover, Season 5 will also continue the Live Summit experience that will add a fresh batch of content every week. However, the Live Summit’s main objectives will remain the same, and players should seek to get as high up on the leaderboard as possible.

Every week, the top players will be rewarded with exclusive vehicles and items based on the ranks that they have achieved.

Additionally, they will also discover Japan Bits and its event “Flashback: Japan,” which will be an all-pixel race inspired by the country’s culture.

The Crew 2 Season 5 Episode 2: American Legends is looking promising, and fans are excited to finally try out the new update once it officially goes live in a couple of hours.

Edited by Ravi Iyer