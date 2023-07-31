The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion remake rumored to be in development under Virtuos Games

Remakes and remasters have become incredibly common in this gaming generation and The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion may join that party. According to a now-deleted post on the GamingLeaksAndRumors sub on Reddit, an enhanced version is currently in the works. Popular porting house Virtuos seems to be handling it as the leaker claims to be an ex-employee.

The leaker also mentioned a bunch of other titles in the works at the Paris studio, both remakes and new games. Here are the full details.

Is the rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion real or fake?

The alleged upcoming rendition of The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion is said to be codenamed Altar. Details on whether it should be a full remake from the ground up or use the 2006 original as a base to create a remaster remain unclear. However, as it stands now, this project seems to be handled in Unreal Engine 5.

Many upcoming titles are adopting Epic Games' latest graphics tech, including The Witcher, so this is not surprising. It is claimed that the graphics for The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion remake have been built in Unreal while physics, animations, and other underlying elements are still derived from the original. The leaker suggests it may launch in late 2024 or early 2025, depending on the scope of the project.

As spotted in the thread, some other games were touched upon too. These include new IPs like one that is said to be a crossover between Capcom's Monster Hunter and Sony's Shadow of the Colossus with co-op elements and plenty of fluid traversal elements.

Jamie Moran



An Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remake is Coming to XboxSeries Consoles & PC.



While you can play it in 4K 60FPS it's one of the few games that gen I say need one



Rumour is…An Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remake is Coming to XboxSeries Consoles & PC.While you can play it in 4K 60FPS it's one of the few games that gen I say need one

One notable highlight was the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake from Konami. Virtuos is confirmed to be officially involved with the upcoming MGS3 for artwork that lines up with this leak. The studio is no stranger to working on third-party remakes and remasters. All of this is assuming the leaker is being truthful, of course.

Asked who the Snake Eater remake "Development Team" is, a spokesperson says it's a combination of Virtuos and "Konami's development team."

On that note, the mods have seemingly verified the identity of the leaker as a legitimate ex-employee from the company. So it remains to be seen how things will play out from here onwards. Assuming The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion remake is indeed real, it will likely be exclusive to PC and current-gen Xbox platforms since Microsoft owns Bethesda.

As usual, fans should take these leaks with a heavy grain of salt until official confirmation is here.