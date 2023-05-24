PlayStation Showcase predictions: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, Bloodborne PC and more

The upcoming PlayStation Showcase is easily one of the biggest digital events of 2023, with promises of giving fans all over the globe a taste of the upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 games. Although Sony has been coy about revealing any and all info regarding which games players can expect to see during the upcoming livestream, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors for fans to speculate.

Major contenders include Insomniac Games' upcoming single-player superhero projects, the rumored Metal Gear 3 remake, and the highly anticipated sixth mainline installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Fans have been speculating far and wide about several games that might appear during the upcoming digital event.

PlayStation is yet to confirm a list of games that are scheduled for the showcase. Although there isn't any concrete information on what might end up showing up during the PlayStation Showcase, here are a few predictions with the highest chance of coming true.

From Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, here are a few predictions for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase

1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

This one is a no-brainer. Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the upcoming superhero action-adventure title from Insomniac Games, is easily the most likely title that'll show up during the digital event.

Sony has repeatedly stressed the fact that the sequel to the widely successful and beloved Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) is on schedule to release later this year, with there being no delays in the pipeline.

There have been tons of rumors regarding the game's September 2023 release date and a dedicated gameplay trailer in the works for the upcoming event. While Sony is yet to confirm any info regarding the game's official release date, it is still the most likely game to get an extended trailer during the PlayStation Showcase.

2) Silent Hill 2 (remake)

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 (remake) was a surprise announcement back in 2022 that excited many long-time fans of the survival-horror series. Silent Hill 2 is one of the most influential survival-horror games of the 2000s, and fans have been asking for a current-gen remake for the game (akin to the modern Resident Evil remakes) for a long time.

While Bloober Team and Konami are yet to confirm any rumors surrounding the game's release date, many are expecting to see a dedicated gameplay trailer during the upcoming PlayStation Showcase.

3) Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is easily one of the most beloved stealth-action games of the seventh console generation. Many still consider the game the absolute pinnacle of single-player story-driven action games and the best title in the entire Metal Gear franchise.

With the recent trend of modern remakes of all-time classic games, fans hope to see a similar treatment for Metal Gear Solid 3.

For a long time, there have been rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake in the works, supposedly being developed by a PlayStation first-party studio in collaboration with Konami.

There have been plenty of rumors that indicate that an MGS3 remake is supposedly being developed and is likely going to be teased during the upcoming event.

4) Bloodborne PC

And finally, Bloodborne, the game that fans of the souls-borne genre have been begging for Sony to port over to PC or release a dedicated PS5 patch.

Bloodborne is one of the most beloved FromSoftware games, despite being exclusive to the PlayStation 4. While players unanimously adore the game, it is still bound by the shackles of the aging and underpowered PS4 hardware.

With Sony finally bringing their flagship exclusives to PC, such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and even the very recently released Returnal, many thought Bloodborne would also be making the transition. Unfortunately, that never happened.

However, new rumors have surfaced regarding Bloodborne PC and its likely appearance during the upcoming digital Showcase event, which has reignited the hype for the game amongst fans.

Poll : 0 votes