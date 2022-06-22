The most expensive CS: GO inventory hacked, stolen items estimated to be worth over $2 million

According to sources on Twitter, the biggest CS: GO collector ever who goes by the alias HFB has been hacked. Apparently, he had millions of dollars worth of skins in his inventory, along with items well worth over $2,000,000.

Some of the items are being moved/sold right now, as per @ohnePixel and @anomalyxd who are fellow skin collectors. This is the most expensive CS: GO inventory of all-time, containing the most legendary items in the game's history.

The inventory contains over 400 skins and items such as FN Souvenir Dragon Lore, Blue Gems, ST FN Crimson Web non-duped and many others. Apparently, some accounts that got the skins have already been banned.

Rumors that the biggest CSGO collector ever, HFB, has been hacked. Millions of dollars in his inventory… very scary. Let's see what happens to the situation in the upcoming days.

Steam devs asked to look into this Major CS: GO inventory hack

ohnePixel has already urged Steam and CS: GO devs to contact HFB so that he can retrieve the items. Half of these have been quickly sold, while the other half have been sent to the hacker’s steam account and are on a trade hold. ohnePixel believes that there’s still time to recover some of the items that were in HFB’s massive inventory.





this is the most expensive inventory all-time, containing the most legendary items in CS:GO history (7x souvenir dragon lores, no-star karambit, #1 blue gems)



$2,000,000+ in CS:GO skins have been hacked and stolen (some items getting moved/sold as we speak)

According to ohnePixel, the email ID and password of HFB’s steam profile were changed a week ago without his notice. Apparently, the hacker, who is assumed to be a Russian by some sources, did not even bother to make a huge profit on the skins. The hacker sold part of the inventory at the market price listed on Steam without even trying to conduct any prospective deals.

As for HFB, he is a hidden skin collector who's remained private since 2016. Interestingly, he appears to be a keen fan of WWE. This can be identified by looking at his nickname history.





if someone from @csgo/@steam sees this, message me and i'll get you in contact with him to get this sorted



half(?) of the items got quicksold and are gone, other half(?) sent to the hacker's steam account and are sitting on a trade hold



it's not too late

Skins are a huge part of CS: GO's success. Essentials such as player autographs and team logos are released for every Major, these are imprinted on skins or sold as stickers etc. The average player can buy and equip them, which is an amazing win for the community.

Some of these items were sold a week ago without HFB's knowledge. Valve has subsequently removed hacked skins from the inventory of those who bought them. The inventory contained quite a few legendary items, including seven Souvenir Dragon lores, a glitched no-star Karambit and #1 blue gems.

