“The fact that he’s standing is pretty impressive” - HasanAbi praises Sneako for sparring Sean Strickland

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has garnered admiration from the community after engaging in a sparring session with none other than UFC middleweight athlete Sean Strickland during a recent stream. Numerous individuals have already shared their reactions to the practice session, commending the streamer for holding his own.

One of the individuals who reacted to the spar was fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," who remarked that Sean's aggressive approach was evident. Hasan also praised Nico for commendably holding his ground during the session:

"The fact that he’s standing is pretty impressive."

Expand Tweet

HasanAbi reacts to Sneako's recent spar with Sean Strickland

Sneako recently organized a boxing practice session with none other than Sean Strickland. While Nico has had some training in the past, he primarily remains a streamer. Sean, on the other hand, is a seasoned athlete in combat sports with a UFC Middleweight Championship belt to his name.

Despite the gap in their experience and skills, Nico did an admirable job holding his ground during the session, especially considering that some of Sean's blows appeared visibly forceful and aggressive.

Reacting to the clip of the two sparring, HasanAbi said:

"Bro, he's (Sean Strickland) is literally opening up. He's connecting the head, it's wild that he can't even knock him out. It doesn't matter if Sneako consented. Be f**king normal. What the hell is this sh*t?"

He added:

"Couple of things. One, kinda crazy he's just wailing on him. Even if you're lightly sparring, this is already too aggressive. This is already too aggressive. He's like, 'F**k.' I mean the fact that he (Nico) is still standing is pretty impressive too. Not many people in my opinion can say they ate like 30-seconds straight from a middle weight champion."

Apart from HasanAbi, another prominent streamer and content creator, JJ "KSI," also shared his reaction to Nico's sparring footage. KSI stated:

"I know me and Sneako have our differences but fair play for actually taking that a** whooping."

KSI reacts to the streamer's sparring footage (Image via X)

Fans react to HasanAbi's take on Sneako's sparring session

The clip of HasanAbi praising the Rumble streamer naturally garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans react to the clip (Image via X)

There have been discussions about potential fights involving Nico. The streamer recently expressed his willingness to face Vitaly in a bout, but with the condition that Vitaly drops weight before the match.