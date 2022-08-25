"The future of video games is a f***ing joke": Twitch streamer Aris thinks modern game practices have ruined the gaming industry

Like many streamers on Twitch and YouTube, Aris "AvoidingThePuddle" also watched Gamecom 2022 unfold as developers showcased their upcoming titles to a global audience of eager gamers. However, the streamer had some hot takes about current gaming practices and games as a service (GaaS) titles.

While reacting to a gameplay trailer for Callisto Protocol, the streamer had a positive outlook on the game, partially because it reminded him of a Resident Evil 4 level. The fact that the game took him back in time was a plus for him as he started lambasting modern games:

"The future of video games is a f***ing joke."

"I've seen what's ahead": Aris feels new games have been going downhill, says developers should go back to what's true and tested

Going on a trip down memory lane, the variety streamer compared the gameplay trailer of Callisto Protocol to a certain game from back in the day. Remembering the proverbial good old days, Aris thought that the ending of the trailer resembled parts of the Resident Evil franchise:

"Damn, this is some Resident Evil 2 remake s**t."

The content creator also praised the developers for bringing in aspects from the previous generation of games:

"Wow, wallride. I like how they are using gameplay stuff that's been in... S**t's been around since Gamecube. This is all RE 4. This is the end of RE 4, isn't it?"

He then proceeded to call out new games, clearly hating on them for introducing mechanics and gameplay that he felt were exploitative. He even expounded on it, saying that going back to the games of the past would be more agreeable than continuing down the road the gaming industry was on:

"I'm not complaining, man. I like the idea of going backwards way more than forwards. I've seen what's ahead. Nah! Let's go in the other direction."

Not mincing his words, Aris described his hatred towards newer MMO titles and microtransaction-heavy games such as Genshin Impact. Referring to Lacari spending thousands in the game, he used some pretty crass language to describe his feelings regarding the future of video gaming:

"I mean, I gave up on that s**t as soon as I heard of Lacari. The moment I heard of Lacari spending $10,000 on Genshin Impact? It's over, dude. The future of video games can eat a d**k."

Reddit reactions

Redditors of the r/LiveStreamfail subreddit provided a number of takes in response to Aris' views on recent video gaming tropes. Many believed that AAA companies were recycling games and putting out microtransaction-heavy games with loot box mechanics:

A few saw indie games as the solution:

Streamers and esports personalities have raised a fair few questions against many big publishers such as Electronic Arts, Blizzard, and Ubisoft for churning out what they feel is either repetitive content or bad gameplay. MMO and gacha games are a rage nowadays, and many in the community don't take kindly to their monetization policies.

