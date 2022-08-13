"Yeah, that's about right": Asmongold reacts to YouTube comment hilariously exposing his MMO game review schemes

Like many MMO streamers, Zack "Asmongold" has been playing a lot of the brand new MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. The free-to-play open-world adventure title has taken the gaming world by storm as servers have overflowed with enthusiastic people trying to log in.

Zack, a notorious critic of microtransaction heavy gacha games, recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled "I Spent $500 on This Gacha Game.." In the video, he splurged a lot of money to buy in-game items before lambasting the game's economic system, deeming it deceptive.

A comment noted that the streamer uses similar tactics to critique almost all microtransaction-heavy, pay-to-win games, such as Diablo Immortal, and gave a comprehensive guide to the pattern of criticism. Asmongold found it pretty funny and admitted its accuracy:

"Yeah, that's about right. Yeah, so we go through the whole thing."

Asmongold agrees with viewer's analysis of his review tactics

The co-founder of the popular content creation group One True King, Asmongold is considered one of the top MMO streamers on the platform. Famous for his World of Warcraft and Diablo streams, the Texan is known for speaking out against gaming practices he views as predatory.

A vocal critic of Blizzard and the way they handled microtransactions in their latest mobile game, it was no wonder that the streamer wasn't keen on Tower of Fantasy. A gacha game at its heart, which obviously favors players who push more money into the game, is something he has despised for a while.

Calling it a "pay-to-win gacha game" the streamer had, just like in the past, spent a large amount of money on the game before giving his final thoughts. His final thoughts, which were mostly negative based on how the game handles microtransactions, fit a pattern as laid down by the YouTube user ZTenski:

"Asmongold has found the ultimate mmo content loop. - find new game - complain about p2w - react to others complaining about p2w - download the game. P2w. - abandon game. - react to retrospective on p2w in game - pick new game. Return to step 1."

In his most recent stream on his alternate channel "zackrawrr," the streamer read the comment and wholeheartedly agreed, stating that is exactly how he rolls. He allegedly spent almost $350 on his first Diablo Immortal stream and later criticized the game for employing anti-player features such as timed events.

And he did a similar thing in Tower of Fantasy, splurging $500 on the game before describing its currency system like this:

"As I said, this sh*t should be illegal... I don't thing you should be able to have games that work this way... Yeah, I'm not fan. I think its deceptive and consumer unfreindly and bad..."

He further explained the gacha system as:

"You should only be able to buy stuff in the store with dollar bills. Like not some: Well, you have to f***ing gold into crystals. And then you have to turn your crystals into dark crystals. And then you have to trade your dark crystals in for nucleases..."

The Gacha system in the game is known as Special Orders, which follows simple banner mechanisms with pity concepts like other gacha titles such as Genshin Impact. This is where the gambling aspect of the game comes in as an investment, which drastically increases the chances of getting better items. This could potentially help the player get through the game faster, making it pay-to-win.

Fan reactions

Chat agreed with the comment's analysis of Asmongold's reviews wholeheartedly:

Chat reacting to Zack getting exposed

YouTuber Jeff Shen even added another point to the table:

"You forget the extra step where he goes back to wow for a week and then the loop repeats"

Fans commenting under the clip

Gacha games like Genshin Impact are wildly popular worldwide and Tower of Fantasy is slated to be the next big thing in terms of free-to-play mobile action RPGs. Learn how to download the game here.

