The Game Awards announced its nominees for its 2022 awards ceremony, including the Content Creator of the Year Award. Five nominees were announced for this year's show, including popular streamers Ludwig, Karl Jacobs, and QTCinderella. Free Fire esports star Nobru was also nominated, as well as popular gaming news source Nibellion.

The Game Awards allow fans to vote for the winner of each category, and those who want to support their favorite content creator can vote for who they believe is most deserving of the honor. The winner of Content Creator of the Year will be revealed during the awards show on the night of December 8, 2022.

The Game Awards Content Creator nominees announced

Many video game fans look forward to the annual broadcast of The Game Awards, and this year is no different. Whether it is recognizing the best video games of the past year, new game reveal trailers, or live musical performances, the awards show strives each year to be the biggest night in gaming.

Many have their attention fixated on Game of the Year, considered the highest honor of the awards ceremony. This year's GOTY nominees include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. While many expect Elden Ring and God of War to take home a majority of the awards, there are thirty other categories that fans can vote on, including Content Creator of the Year.

Today, the awards show announced this year's final nominees for every category. The nominees for Content Creator of the Year include heavy hitters such as YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig, as well as Twitch streamers Karl Jacobs and QTCinderella.

There were also a couple of nominees that took some fans by surprise. Nobru, a professional Free Fire esports player, made the final cut of the nominees. While many fans in countries where Free Fire isn't as popular may not be familiar with him, the Brazilian esports star is certainly a deserving candidate.

Another surprise nominee was Nibellion, who runs a Twitter account that has broken major news in the gaming and esports world. Nibellion may not fit the typical mold of what fans think a "content creator" is, but they have certainly been a presence in the gaming news world.

Another interesting story is the friendly rivalry between the streamer power couple of Ludwig and QTCinderella. The two have been in a relationship for some time and were likely delighted to hear that they are in the running for the award.

The Game Awards introduced the Content Creator of the Year category in 2018, with a popular Fortnite streamer taking home the award that year. Other winners include Twitch streamer Shroud in 2019, YouTube Gaming streamer Valkyrae in 2020, and Minecraft content creator Dream in 2021. Whoever takes home this year's award will be in very good company.

Fans can now vote for their favorites in each category, including Game of the Year and Content Creator of the Year, on the official website of The Game Awards. Winners will be announced when The Game Awards 2022 goes live on December 8.

