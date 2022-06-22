"The game is a lost cause": Battlefield 2042 Reddit community feels DICE won't make a comeback

Battlefield 2042 has recently seen a mini resurgence in the player count with the first season's release. The game's player count had nosedived to extreme levels previously as it had come down below 1000 players on Steam. The situation has improved much more compared to things back then, leading fans to wonder if the game and DICE can make a comeback.

Battlefield 2042 was set to be the next big thing regarding military shooters. Unfortunately, much of the plans have remained on paper only as the proper execution has lacked.

While the first season has resulted in a spike in player counts, many are still unsure about the future. Players once again discussed if DICE has any chance for redemption and what the developers still need to do to improve the game.

Battlefield 2042 players on Reddit don't see a path forward for the title

The original post was made by u/DANNYonPC, who posted a screenshot of the game's player count on Steam. As mentioned above, the numbers have increased significantly compared to a month ago. When the user asks about the chances for DICE to redeem themselves, other users are also informed about what they think about the possible future.

One player replied that DICE is still too slow in delivering weapons and different content. Weapons, in particular, have been a major issue as it has taken nearly eight months for the first ones to be added. Other entries in the Battlefield franchise fared much better in the same timeline.

Another player believes that the possible entry of the game to the Xbox Game Pass could also act as a potent factor. The game will be available for free to all those who have subscribed to the surprise, thanks to its entry to EA Play.

Content has been a consistent problem with Battlefield 2042, and one player wants DICE to step up. Without fresh content, one player believes that the interest the players will die soon.

Weapons are a major concern in the game. For some, the total available weapon resembles a game in its beta test rather than being an AAA title.

Some want DICE to launch more maps immediately so they won't have to wait two months to get something barely playable.

One player even feels that any hope for a revival will have to come in future seasons as they believe no additional content will arrive in this one.

Despite all the latest additions, one player still cannot find the motivation to play the game.

Despite the spike, the concurrent players of Battlefield 2042 are still less than that of some not-so-popular games. This has made one player believe that DICE won't be able to redeem itself.

While the future is always an uncertain component, the chances for DICE and Battlefield 2042 still don't look very bright. Fans believe that the game needs to be changed to become what it was supposed to be. At the moment, there's no such change in sight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far