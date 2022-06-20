"Blows my mind that people are still playing": Battlefield 2042 Reddit community reacts to DICE receiving false credit

The reception related to Battlefield 2042 has recently been on the positive side with the start of Season One. Many players have loved the new content, especially the brand new Exposure map.

However, a large section of the player base believes that DICE is getting much more praise than they deserve, and a lot of work is left.

When Battlefield 2042 was announced, things looked positive for the franchise as EA and DICE promised many great things. Unfortunately, a major lack of content and quality in reality gravely affected the reception of the game.

In contrast, the Exposure map has been a positive addition as many players have loved the design. However, some feel that it's too early to credit DICE and many of the praises are overseeing the actual problems that are still present.

Battlefield 2042's Reddit community believes it's too early to absolve DICE

In a post, Reddit user u/Shrewdcelt commented that the Exposure map is indeed great and they love it. However, there are many problems are still present in the game that are yet to be dealt with. They also mentioned that the current seasonal content isn't great, and there should be much more.

Other players have also expressed their opinion on whether DICE is getting false credit. Regarding Battlefield 2042, several basics are still lacking, and one user mentioned the inability to choose squads, which should have been there from the beginning but is yet to be added.

Another user added that the inability to choose squads is probably due to the DICE's earlier plans. They think that the developers wanted the game to be battle royale but went back on their earlier plans.

One player commented that they're tired of seeing positive posts and videos about the game. They believe that Battlefield 2042 is far behind what the game is supposed to be and it's way too early to give it accolades.

The availability of weapons in the game is another major area of concern and DICE hasn't really made any significant additions even 8 months after its release.

One player can't understand how people have suddenly dropped their expectations and have forgotten all the existing issues that need to be solved.

Even the recent Battle Pass in Season One has been problematic as it requires an incredible amount of XP to obtain all the rewards.

Despite all the updates and so-called improvements, some have avoided reinstalling the game and are thankful that their hard drive space has been saved.

Some have learnt their lessons the hard way and have vouched to avoid buying anything in the future without collecting feedback.

One player wants to see more content in the coming seasons, but they're pessimistic about their wishes.

It's quite clear that the overall consensus about the state of Battlefield 2042 is pretty mixed. While there's no denying that the Exposure map has hit the mark, there are several areas where much work remains to be done. It should be a priority for EA and DICE to solve these issues that many players are still upset with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far