Battlefield 2042 Season One probable release dates, new content and more

The long-awaited Season One of Battlefield 2042 is finally coming, and those who have been crying for new content can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Unfortunately, it has taken a long time and delayed the seasonal content to arrive.
While DICE and EA haven't officially revealed any of the dates or content, reliable industry insider Tom Henderson, in collaboration with Nick Baker from the Xbox Era podcast, has revealed some crucial dates.
Season One was supposed to arrive in the early spring of 2022 and would have been the first of four seasons that players would have received throughout the year. DICE explained that the delay has to do with the desired quality they want to deliver.
However, it has been hard for Battlefield 2042 players as the desired quality is missing. Much of the issues at launch are still there, and many have blamed the developers. The TryHardGuides report has now unofficially revealed some important dates that players should be concerned about.
Rumors of Battlefield 2042 releasing Season One very soon
In the report, it has been stated that Season One will be released on June 9, 2022. A series of trailers will precede the main content on June 7, 2022. The most likely release time will be
- 8.00 AM PDT
- 11.00 AM EDT
- 4.00 PM BST
- 9.30 PM IST
DICE hasn't given out details about the possible content, but reliable leaker Temporyal has already stated some of the things that will arrive. For example, Battlefield 2042 players will get a brand new specialist in Ewelina Lis. The specialist will also likely get their own trailer, which will be disclosed.
It remains to be seen what the reception of the players will be. In general, most of the Battlefield 2042 players have disliked specialists and the way they have been implemented. Most players believe that there's no need for specialists and the older class system is better.
There will also be a battle pass with several rewards on it. Those who have bought the Gold/Ultimate edition will likely get the premium version. However, this can only be confirmed once Season One commences.
There is also a chance for new vehicles, gadgets, and weapons that could be added to the game. Temporyal has provided all the information from their datamined results.
It remains to be seen if the actual dates of the trailers and Season One match the rumored ones. Players are requested to wait for the official version, as rumors can always change in the last moments. More interestingly, players will hope that Season One will be able to redeem the game.