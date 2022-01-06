Everything happening in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 during January 2022

The new year is still fresh, which means there's a lot of time left for Fortnite to make big changes this month. Chapter 3 Season 1 is barely a month old, so there are still plenty of big changes coming on the horizon. In fact, many aspects of the initial Chapter 3 trailer are still absent.

The Slurp Keg just got added yesterday, but there's plenty more on the way. Here's what Fortnite players can expect to see in January for Chapter 3 Season 1.

Note: There has been no official information released by Fortnite regarding what all is to come this month, this article merely presents some theories.

What's likely coming this month for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Story progression

IO Guards are going to be a big part of the storyline this season. Doctor Slone and the rest of the IO will be as well, but the IO Guards will be more present on the island. Their bases have been showing up and soon they'll be all over the map like they were in seasons past. That is one thing that Fortnite players can expect to see this month.

IO Guards will remain a big part of the storyline (Image via Epic Games)

New creatures

Butter Cake, the big dinosaur from the trailer, will be showing up any time now. Leaks have put his arrival in the next week or so, so players can expect that. Butter Cake will become the latest addition to wildlife on the Fortnite island. He will join crows, boars and wolves.

Fortnite News 🗺 @FortniteBR



Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"



(via The new Dinosaurs will be added to #Fortnite by Week 7.Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"(via @ShiinaBR The new Dinosaurs will be added to #Fortnite by Week 7.Week 7 Quest: "Throw a Butter Berry while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]"(via @ShiinaBR) https://t.co/zQfeVcgDiN

New NPCs

New NPCs are often joining the Fortnite island. One that's been heavily rumored is Mary Jane from Spider-Man. She's been rumored to stay at the Daily Bugle. It makes sense given the popularity of that POI and the fact that there's no current NPC there. There's no timetable for her or any of their arrivals, but by the end of the month seems very likely.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The month ends in less than 3 weeks and we're still getting:



- Matrix outfits (Neo & Trinity, I assume)

- Boba Fett & possibly Fennec Shand

- Mary Jane & other Spider-Man outfits

- Free outfits and other items for 14 days

- Lots of other winter skins



Fortnite on top, always. The month ends in less than 3 weeks and we're still getting:- Matrix outfits (Neo & Trinity, I assume)- Boba Fett & possibly Fennec Shand- Mary Jane & other Spider-Man outfits- Free outfits and other items for 14 days- Lots of other winter skinsFortnite on top, always.

New POIs

The snow continues to melt in Fortnite, and it will eventually reveal new POIs like Covert Canyon and the beloved Tilted Towers. The snow is melting slowly, but leaks have put Tilted Towers' arrival in the next three weeks or so, so there's a really strong chance it arrives this month.

HYPEX @HYPEX if a few presents broke the servers several times i wonder what'll happen when tilted towers returns lmao if a few presents broke the servers several times i wonder what'll happen when tilted towers returns lmao https://t.co/PsmR4WbsUJ

