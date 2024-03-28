"The gameplay feels cheap": Asmongold gives his honest opinion about the "Overwatch-type" Marvel Rivals trailer

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently reacted to the brand new trailer for NetEase Games's upcoming hero-shooter Marvel Rivals. The trailer for the PvP team-based shooter featuring characters from the comic books was released on March 27, 2024, and Zack immediately compared it to Blizzard's Overwatch franchise.

The Twitch streamer could not stop laughing when he saw the gameplay, and said:

"This is Marvel? Oh, there is Groot. Hehe, it is Overwatch! It's Overwatch, it's Overwatch. Oh my god, wow."

After watching some of the Marvel Rivals trailer, Asmongold's initial impressions about the combat were quite negative. He described it as "cheap" and explained that although he thought the premise was cool he did not like the gameplay:

"I am going to be honest, I actually don't have a problem with the premise. I think it is cool that there is another Overwatch-type game but the gameplay just feels really cheap and shi**y."

"They have some cool ideas": Asmongold reviews the Marvel Rivals trailer

Asmongold is renown for his World of Warcraft and other MMO gameplays. The 34-year-old content creator is known to dabble in a variety of games on his channel. He is also quite outspoken in his views on the streaming and video game industry in general.

While he did initially call the Marvel Rivals gameplay "cheap," the Twitch streamer did mention that he would be willing to give it a go when it releases:

"I will be willing to try something like this out, maybe."

After watching the trailer for some time, Asmongold found some more comparisons between the game and Overwatch and described one of Iron Man's abilities in Marvel Rivals as a mixture of Phara and Zarya's abilities from the Blizzard game:

"Oh, that's smart, so that's a character that can use a beam on people, wow, okay. So, you put Phara and Zarya together. Cool."

That said, Asmongold found some of the mechanics in the game quite interesting. The Twitch star commended the Hero Team Up ability, which was showcased in the trailer between Rocket and Groot characters, and said:

"That is actually cool, like, the heroes can have synergies, combos, and stuff? That's cool."

After finishing the whole trailer for Marvel Rivals, the streamer summed up his views, stating that while the gameplay did not impress him much, there were some praiseworthy things about the game:

"Yeah, I think that the combat seems a little bit cheap. Not cheap as in unfair, but just that it doesn't seem that strong or good. I don't want to like, go and sh*t on it necessarily because they have some cool ideas, like the Groot combo thing, and this character (refering to in-game Magik). If I ever play this game, I am going to play this character, this character looks f*cking cool."

Asmongold, who is a known critic of how Blizzard has been handling the development of Overwatch 2, compared both games:

"In my opinion, whenever I see this, it dissapoints me even, right? Because I am like, oh man, I wish Overwatch was good like this, right? 'Cuz this has cool stuff that Overwatch doesn't have."

Viewers pointed out that Marvel Rivals is being developed by NetEase, the developer for Diablo Immortal, which has been quite divisive for the fans. To this, the streamer sarcastically stated:

"I am sure they must habe learnt from their mistakes, right guys?"

While the game has yet to receive a release date, the trailer did announce that a closed alpha will begin sometime in May 2024, and players can go to the official Marvel website and sign up for the Marvel Rivals closed alpha.