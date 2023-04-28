"The only goal is to keep it simple and lift that eISL trophy": Hyderabad FC player Amaan Warsi

All six teams that have qualified for the eISL Playoffs are now known. While teams like FC Goa and North East United FC secured their berths in the final stage of the tournament quite early, Hyderabad FC were one of the two sides that left it too late to book their tickets for the LAN event in May.

Amaan Warsi, who represented Bengaluru FC last season, plies his trade for Hyderabad FC now. The Dehradun-based FIFA esports athlete parted ways with Offbeet Esports just prior to the eISL campaign and is now a free agent. Paired up with Siddh Chandarana, Amaan has his eyes firmly set on lifting the coveted eISL trophy on May 7.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Amaan got candid about which mode of competition he prefers, how he has learned to control his nerves, and what he believes will be a smooth career transition once his competing days are over.

"I think that was our best co-op performance this eISL season": Amaan

Q) The qualifiers leading up to eISL Season 2 were fiercely contested. You obviously got through in the Hyderabad FC qualifier, which was the third-last qualifier. How did you control your nerves as the qualifiers reached their final stage?

Amaan: The qualifiers were quite tough this time around, as there were only 16 spots. I reached the semi-finals of two qualifiers and the finals of two but couldn't qualify.

However, there was absolutely no pressure at all. I was backing myself to qualify, and I am happy I qualified for Hyderabad FC in this season's eISL.

Talking about nerves, I think that’s what I have managed to control over the years. Competing at the highest level has helped me do that.

Q) You represented Bengaluru FC last season, which was played on LAN. On the other hand, the current campaign is being conducted online. Which mode of competition do you prefer, and why?

Amaan: I wanted the competition to be on LAN from the start of eISL Season 2. As the online servers are in Mumbai, the amount of delay I get is too much. The game is very inconsistent when you play online. LAN is just a different environment due to mind games and healthy banter among players.

Q) Both you and Siddh Chandarana are accomplished players in the world of FIFA esports. Can you shed some light on the practice routine you both followed during the eISL campaign?

Amaan: To be very honest, we have barely practiced 1v1. We were focusing more on 2v2. I think we lost some games where we were the better side, but it worked for us when it mattered the most, which was the last two qualifying games.

We usually play 3-4 practice games on the day of the match and then practice player switching just before the game.

Q) Despite winning two back-to-back co-op games, it has been an area of weakness for Hyderabad FC this season, with just three co-op wins this campaign. What are the necessary ingredients to excel in co-op FIFA, according to you?

Amaan: Like I said, I think we were a bit unlucky not to win some of our games. But yeah, it’s a tournament, and we can't cry about being unlucky. It's always been part and parcel of FIFA esports.

I think initially we were making a lot of changes. We should have stuck to the basics, which is what we did in the last two co-op games. Hopefully, we can carry that into the knockouts too.

Q) The most-recent game against ATK Mohun Bagan was a crucial one for your side, as a playoff spot was on the line. What was the feeling like going into the do-or-die encounter?

Amaan: Siddh and I were very confident about the result. We wanted to finish the tie in the first two games, and we did it. Our mentality was not to take it to the third game, as there's always a bit of pressure.

But throughout the game against ATK Mohun Bagan, we kept telling each other that we would finish it in the co-op game, and I think that was our best co-op performance this eISL season.

Q) After narrowly missing out on a playoff spot with Bengaluru FC last season, you managed to qualify for the playoffs this time around. What are your thoughts and targets heading into the LAN event in May?

Amaan: I missed the playoffs last year by just two points. It was honestly heartbreaking, but this time around I have reached the playoffs, and the only goal is to keep it simple and lift that eISL trophy. Anything less than that will surely be a personal disappointment for me and Siddh.

Q) Alongside playing FIFA on a competitive level, you have also shown interest in content creation. Not only do you like streaming your own gameplay, but you also do watchalongs from time to time. Is that something you wish to pursue as time goes on?

Amaan: Yes, that is something I wish to pursue as a career. Content creation is the long-term goal. I feel you can compete in FIFA esports up to a certain age. But after that, you need to switch, and I feel content creation is the best option.

Also, competitive gaming can be cruel at times, and you need a distraction at times. Going live, doing a chill stream, and talking to your chat can definitely help as well.

