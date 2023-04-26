"We got off to a really good start in this season's eISL, which helped us build some serious momentum": FC Goa player Aditya Dubey

The league stage of the eISL concludes today. While three matches are to be played this evening, the top six teams that will be playing in the eISL Playoffs next month have already been decided. FC Goa, who were the first side to secure their berth in the playoffs, have won all nine of their matches so far and could make history today by going the entire league stage unbeaten.

Aditya Dubey, one half of FC Goa's roster, has been in phenomenal form this campaign. Aditya, also known as Aadizema, is currently serving as a FIFA coach at Offbeet Esports. Considering the Gaurs have been invincible so far, stopping them in the playoffs will be a task and a half.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Aditya shared the reason behind FC Goa's scintillating displays this eISL season, explained why having the entire tournament on LAN is not feasible, and discussed his experience as a coach for Offbeet Esports.

"My loss against Jamshedpur FC early in the eISL season was a blessing in disguise": Aditya

Q) You won the FC Goa qualifier quite early on in the qualifier round leading up to eISL season 2. What was your initial reaction after finding out that you were going to team up with Vanshaj Sharma?

Aditya: I was amazed and couldn't have hoped for something better. Vanshaj is undoubtedly a true professional and one of the best co-op partners you could ask for.

Q) FC Goa are having an excellent season, winning all nine encounters. What do you feel has created the gap between the Gaurs and the rest of the teams?

Aditya: We got off to a really good start in this season's eISL, which helped us build some serious momentum. It gave us the confidence and motivation to keep performing well, and we kept winning. It was a team effort that got us to the top of the table, and having a veteran coach like Stu Curwen made a lot of difference.

Q) Your side has been unbeaten this campaign and could go invincible. Have you and Vanshaj spoken about the possibility of making eISL history? Do such milestones play on your mind while competing?

Aditya: We are just one game away from not only going the entire league stage unbeaten but also winning each and every league stage game. The primary focus was on finishing first, and we have achieved that with one game to spare.

However, it would have been more exciting if there was some incentive involved, similar to what happens in the Indian Super League. For example, teams that finish first in the ISL receive the League Winners Shield, which adds an extra layer of motivation and competition.

Q) While the league stage of eISL Season 2 was played online, the playoffs are going to be played on LAN. Do you feel the entire tournament should take place on LAN, or is the current method more convenient?

Aditya: LAN tournaments are always more exciting and fun compared to online tournaments. Unfortunately, it's not practical to have them for a long tournament. You simply can't leave everything behind and stay in a new city for months.

FIFA esports is a growing industry, but as of now, it's difficult to devote all your time to it. However, I'm sure things will change in the future as football is the biggest sport out there.

Q) Considering you have just lost one individual match this season, and that too after being 2-0 up on aggregate against Jamshedpur FC, not many players have caused you trouble. However, is there any player who has caught your eye this season?

Aditya: My loss against Jamshedpur FC early in the season was a blessing in disguise. The FIFA Global Series (FGS) was right around the corner, and the loss served as motivation for me to perform at a very high level.

I finished in the top 5 of the Asia (South) qualifiers. That has acted as a springboard for me, and I have carried that momentum to the rest of the eISL season from that point onward.

Honestly, all the opponents were tough, but I'd say that Aditya Chadha of Mumbai City FC and Siddh Chandarana of Hyderabad FC were the toughest.

Q) The co-op match between teams has been crucial this season. You and Vanshaj are unbeaten in co-op games. How were you able to gel with your teammate in such a short span of time?

Aditya: It's a pleasure playing with Vanshaj as a co-op unit because he's very easy to work with. The fact that we have played a lot of 2v2 tournaments this year was also very helpful for us. Last but not the least, having Stu as our coach has beneffited us massively.

Q) Besides being a terrific player yourself, you have also been signed up as the coach for Offbeet Esports. When did you start coaching other players, and how has your experience been so far with the Offbeet boys?

Aditya: I stopped playing FIFA competitively this season as it was really draining me out. I was roped in by Offbeet Esports as a coach. As I was coaching an organization with such big talents, I had to start playing competitively again.

My goal from the beginning was to work on their basics. As of now, both Karman Tikka and Sagnik Banerjee have finished in the top 9 in our region once. Meanwhile, Emaad Jameel has finished in the top 15 twice.

All three of them, along with Aman Warsi, who was part of the roster earlier, have done incredibly well in the eISL. Luckily, I have had the privilege of working with these talented individuals and hope to get some silverware with them in the near future.

