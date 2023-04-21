"ATK Mohun Bagan winning the ISL this time has been a true inspiration for us": ATK Mohun Bagan player Vignesh Balaji

The wooden spoon holders of the inaugural edition of eISL, ATK Mohun Bagan, have performed much better this season. The Mariners are currently placed seventh on the points table, just two points shy of a playoff spot. They have already won as many matches this campaign as they did last time out.

Vignesh Balaji has been one of the main reasons for their change in fortunes. Vicky, who has been part of the Indian eNational team earlier, has looked at home despite competing in the eISL for the first time.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Vignesh talks about taking one game at a time, the importance that goal difference plays in the latter stages of such FIFA tournaments, and how he looks to emulate ATK Mohun Bagan's off-field success in the world of FIFA esports.

"Goal difference in FIFA plays a huge part going down to the final two gameweeks of the eISL": Vignesh

Q) After not being a part of the inaugural edition of the eISL, you returned with a bang by winning the ATK Mohun Bagan qualifier. How nervous were you at the time, considering it was the final qualifier?

Vignesh: Well, taking part in the eISL is a big ask. The stakes are high, and there’s always pressure on you. I always wanted to compete in the eISL and give my best. I definitely didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity this time.

Q) Although the Mariners haven’t spent much time in the top half of the eISL table, there is still a chance to qualify for the playoffs. What will your and Afnan Ameen’s gameplan be heading into the last few matches?

Vignesh: Afnan and I want to keep things simple and go game by game, one at a time. We still have a couple of games to go. We look forward to winning both games and making it to the playoffs.

Q) ATK Mohun Bagan won the ISL Final one month ago. Does that inspire you and Afnan to emulate their success in the world of FIFA esports?

Vignesh: Yeah, ATK Mohun Bagan winning the ISL this time has been a true inspiration for us. Afnan and I want to live up to the same expectations, perform the same off-field in the world of FIFA esports, and lift the trophy here as well.

Q) By beating Jamshedpur FC in Match 40, your side entered the top 6 of the eISL standings. With each fixture being a sort of cup final, how do you stay calm and focused during the match?

Vignesh: As I mentioned, we don’t want to take on too many things at once and put pressure on ourselves. We want to take one game at a time and focus on that, and our goal will be to win that particular game.

Q) A major highlight for Mohun Bagan this season was beating East Bengal FC. What was the pressure like going into the match considering your side had lost both derbies last season?

Vignesh: Well, you know that East Bengal FC are our arch-rivals. Considering we lost both games to them last season, we had to beat them at any cost.

It was a very nervy game of FIFA, and this time we didn’t miss our opportunity and sealed the win comfortably.

Q) Your team has a goal difference of +3, which is more than that of Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, and Kerala Blasters FC. Do you think the goal difference could separate the sixth and seventh-placed teams come the end of the league stage?

Vignesh: Definitely, goal difference in FIFA plays a huge part going down to the final two game weeks of the eISL. It is the same for all the teams.

Now is the time to avoid conceding cheap goals, as it can result in reducing the goal difference, which could come in handy for the playoff race.

Q) The FIFA esports scene has been making huge strides in India over the last couple of years. Where do you see things headed in the next 2-3 years?

Vignesh: Over the last two to three years, India has been nowhere near the FIFA esports scene. The new FIFA rankings for the same came out a couple of days ago, and India is now placed 15th in the world, which is a huge achievement for us.

In about two to three years from now, India could be a part of the top 5 nations in the world, and we e-athletes will make India proud at any cost.

