The Grind wins PUBG New State Survivors Throne Season 3, Hector emerges MVP

The Grind, a new team formed by former experienced BGMI athletes, became the champion of the PUBG New State Survivors Throne Season 3. The unit comprised four renowned players, Akshat, Hector, MJ, and Sensei, who plundered 194 points in 20 matches. The event boasted a total prize pool of 1 lakh.

Hector bagged the MVP title with 40 eliminations, while MJ took third place with 30 finishes in the kill leaderboard. Captain Sense once again proved his impressive IGLing skills, while Akshat performed consistently in the competition.

GodLike, who has fresh faces in their lineup, yet again leapfrogged plenty of seasoned battle-royale players and obtained second place with 177 points. The brigade also picked up the most Chicken Dinners (6) in the contest, proving themselves another time. Their extraordinary player, Reflexer, secured fourth with 29 kills in the overall elimination chart.

PUBG New State Survival Throne Season 3 results

Overall standings of PUBG New State Survivors Throne Season 3 (Image via Upthrust Esports )

One of India's most skilled IGLs, MAVI, participated in the event with three underground players and claimed third place with 137 points. Team VST was behind them with 133 points in fourth.

Big Brother Esports claimed the fifth position with 123 points courtesy Jadega887's magnificent performances. Gods Reign and Revenant, some of the more prominent line-ups, were in sixth and seventh place, respectively, giving them some relief as the sides' performances in the PUBG New State Pro Series were poor.

OR Esports, who recently acquired Nextgen players, were placed eighth in the table.

S8UL Esports' performances in the event were average, securing ninth with 102 points. Their unit struggled to gather placement points as they were knocked out earlier in several games.

Marcos Gaming, who recently hired former Wanted Gaming athletes, did not find success in their first tournament with the newest lineup and were placed 11th on the scoreboard. Try Hard and Team Insane were behind them and also failed to gain momentum.

After securing 14th place, Team Tamilas saw a sharp decline in their showcasing as they were in fourth place in the PUBG New State Pro Series. They collected only 62 points in 20 matches, averaging around 3. Chemin Esports' struggles also continued, as they were placed at the bottom with 49 points.

Poll : 0 votes