 "The heroes we need": Pokimane showers praise on fans who defend her from vitriolic social media posts that spread misinformation

Imane "Pokimane" made an appreciation post for her fans on Twitter on August 24, a day after teasing a possible return to streaming. The Twitch star thanked followers who have defended her online against baseless attacks which sought to denigrate her through false facts and misquotes.

She showered the supporters with praise because, according to her, they don't do it to get popular. Noting that certain netizens willingly defend her in the most obscure parts of the interwebs, Imane called them essential heroes that "we need," especially in a time when most social media platforms are known for being toxic cesspools of hate:

"They don’t do it for clout or notoriety, it’ll legit be the most obscure comment with no traction, and yet they’ll still inform someone kindly why they’re wrong. the heroes we need."

"God damn I f***ing love those people": Pokimane has nothing but kind words for supporters

The OTV co-founder is a huge deal in the streaming community and is the biggest female Twitch streamer around. An inspiration to millions, she has a huge fanbase consisting of members who have the utmost respect for Pokimane. However, since she is a public figure, she receives a lot of hate on social platforms.

In her most recent tweet, the streamer detailed how her fans deal with the hate that is so commonplace on Twitter. Praising people who defend her from trolls and misinformed attacks online, she talked about how much love she has for such individuals:

"Sometimes i’ll see a random misinformed or rude comment about me, and then i’ll see someone else clarify/defend me.. and god damn i f***ing love those people."

The Legacy streamer has been taking a break from Twitch for over a month now due to needing a "mental reset." The 26-year-old Canadian-Moroccan streamer has been in the industry for nine years since joining Twitch in 2013. Two days ago, she teased an upcoming announcement about a return.

Twitter reactions

Fellow streamers and Pokimane fans reacted to her posts with much positivity. Some graciously accepted the appreciation from their favorite streamer, while others pointed out why correcting misinformation is important lest it spread false facts. Twitter user Lycvu discussed the importance of sharing accurate information:

"The large majority of people don't comment or interact too, so it is also about informing all the people just browsing."

Valorant streamer Felxinja also weighed in on a problem prevalent on the internet and had something nice to say about people taking a stand against misinformation:

"Wthe internet being so one sided on most things, those ppl r the best."

Fans in general thanked Pokimane for her kind words:

ZachWheels24 @Zacwheels @imane That's why people need to learn to lurk. Keep your opinions to yourself if you ain't got nothing nice to say! @imane That's why people need to learn to lurk. Keep your opinions to yourself if you ain't got nothing nice to say!

Pokimane is a veritable giant in the streaming and esports industry; her name is synonymous with online gaming thanks to her massive fanbase. Currently, she commands over 9 million followers on Twitch and another 6.7 million on YouTube.

