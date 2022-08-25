Pokimane teases much-awaited Twitch return with new streaming setup

Pokimane teases the much-awaited Twitch return (Image via Pokimane/Instagram)

Streaming star Imane "Pokimane" finally teased her much-awaited return to Twitch after a month-long hiatus to reset her mental health. Taking to her alternative Twitter handle, she thanked her viewers for the love and support they showered on her recent Instagram post, and revealed having some big plans in the works.

The Twitch streamer is in the process of upgrading her streaming setup, and with it approaching completion, she will soon announce her return to the platform, much to the delight of her viewers. The tweet went viral almost instantly, racking up over 12.8k likes within a few hours.

Pokimane teases Twitch return with upgraded streaming room and setup

Pokimane's announcement garnered plenty of attention on Twitter (Image via Twitter/@imane)

Pokimane is currently one of the most formidable names in the streaming realm. Often dubbed the Queen of Twitch, she is the second most-watched female broadcaster of 2022 so far. However, that kind of fame comes at a cost.

Streaming for long hours in a single sitting can take a toll on a person's mental as well as physical well-being, and in July 2022, Pokimane announced an indefinite break from streaming.

Now, a month later, it seems the hiatus is almost over and Imane could very well resume her streaming journey soon. On August 21, 2022, over a month into her break from social media, she uploaded a few pictures to her official Instagram handle.

The pictures pulled over 980k likes and thousands of comments. The Twitch icon took to her Twitter handle the following day to tease her comeback with some major upgrades to her studio in the form of a new streaming room.

While it's not a full-blown announcement, fans are thrilled for Pokimane's return. Notably, this isn't the first time the Twitch streamer has upgraded her studio space.

Back when YouTube sensation PewDiePie mercilessly roasted her for having an untidy streaming space, she promptly upgraded her setup, hiding all the wires to give it a sharp, finished look.

Social media reacts to Pokimane's Twitter announcement

Predictably, both her Instagram post and Twitter announcement went viral and elicited a wave of responses from viewers worldwide. Judging by the comments, the majority of her viewers were extremely excited about her return. Here's what the fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Twitter/@imane)

Here are some of the top comments from her recent Instagram upload:

Fans reaction (Image via Instagram/@pokimanelol)

As of this writing, there is no information on how the streaming room has shaped up so far, but given Imane's choice in esthetics, it is likely to be a beautiful transformation that will impress her loyal fans.

She also promised her viewers something completely different from her previous streaming room setups. Fans will no doubt be hoping they don't have to wait much longer to witness Pokimane's fresh start on the purple platform with new bells and whistles.

