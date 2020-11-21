The Indian Noble Esports Valorant roster have disbanded

Simar "Psy" Sethi officially revealed on his Instagram story that his Valorant team would be separating themselves from the American esports organization, "Noble Esports".

Psy is a phenomenal Valorant player, and he has undoubtedly raised the bar for PC esports in the country. Noble Esports were quick to seize the opportunity to make him the captain upon creating their own Valorant roster for India.

The team had some initial hiccups, however, they have performed exceedingly well in a lot of the more recent Valorant tournaments.

After recently disbanding the North American Valorant team, the Indian Valorant roster has also met with the same fate. The decision was seemingly taken mutually between the organization and the team's players.

Psy's Indian Valorant team disbands from Noble Esports

Simar Sethi shed some more light and talked with Sportskeeda about the situation:

"There were few things between the organization and the players which were stuck on an impasse. Therefore, both the parties mutually parted ways. As the captain and in-game leader of the team, I think we need a Bootcamp and other necessities for the team." -Simar "Psy" Sethi

The whole situation is a bit unfortunate, as Psy and his team couldn't work out some details with the organization. The team though, is still together, and are looking for a new organization capable of providing them the required amenities. After the recent addition of SSSami, the team looked settled, as they performed quite well in recent tournaments.

Moreover, any organizations looking for new opportunities in the Indian Valorant market could potentially pick this team up and give them a new identity. Until then, fans of the team will have no option but to wait and see how it plays out.

There's no doubt that Psy and his team will have suitors, and the sooner they can find a sponsor, the sooner they will be able to pave their way back into Valorant's booming esports scene.

