The Internet goes berserk as Ninja announces his "last day with blue hair"

Would a rose by any other name smell as sweet? Would a gaming icon who changes their hair still game the same way? Fans of long-time streamer Ninja are turning to Twitter to express their concerns regarding his latest announcement to change the color of his hair.

Last day with blue hair — Ninja (@Ninja) May 21, 2021

Ninja's infamous blue hair

Often referred to as the "blue-haired gamer," Ninja's most recent announcement on Twitter has fans sharing their mixed emotions regarding his decision to change his hair color.

With his staple blue hair being so significantly tied to his brand, with even his logo including it, Ninja fans had concerns with his decision to switch things up, while other individuals and popular teams chimed in with suggestions.

Black and white next for TSM????? — TSM (@TSM) May 21, 2021

The end of an era @Ninja

Excited to see what comes next! pic.twitter.com/RQOt9hZUJs — Esports Arena (@EsportsArena) May 21, 2021

Longtime Ninja supporters need not fret, however, as he can be seen with his new hairdo in a stream titled "Old hair, who dis." Ninja is being his typical self in enjoying a League of Legends game while interacting with fans in his same old ways.

Though his game was not going as planned, Ninja still had fun with his viewers. It wasn't until one viewer asked a few general questions about the streamer that he replied, "Almost everything you say in chat is a question, and I don't like it." Overall, though, Ninja seemed to be more than happy about his decision to change his hair and more.

Ninja was also excited about his early birthday present from his wife, who was seen on his stream just long enough to gift him a PlayStation 5. His overall energy in the stream hours ago, though, was cheerful and positive.

Irrespective of whether Ninja keeps his now black hair, or eventually returns to his blue hair, one thing is certain - the streamer and his followers are not going anywhere.