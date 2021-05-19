Fortnite fans frustrated with lack of originality, express their disappointment with lore changes in recent seasons

Though battle royale styled games typically leave the storyline behind, Fortnite is known for its attempts to create a consistent universe and plot.

The overarching theme of a controlled loop has remained the connecting element in all additional stories that have come from the battlefield, some fans within the community wish more developments were made regarding the mechanics of the loop instead of the inclusion of another iconic franchise.

Fortnite fans frustrated with lack of originality and express their disappointment with lore changes in recent seasons

Recently, Redditors from the Fortnite community have banded together to discuss the unstable plot points regarding stabilizing the in-game Zero Point.

Originally posted by HantizX on Reddit, a meme surfaced comparing the original Fortnite storyline of getting to the bottom of who controls the loop and for what purpose to that of the most recent Fortnite story lines which focus on the inclusion of Marvel, DC, and major musical artists.

Fortnite Plot Meme Actually Has a Point, The Fortnite Storyline Does Not {Image via HantixX on Reddit}

Several Redditors belonging to the Fortnite community shared their agreement with the original poster's thoughts, despite Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 realigning itself with plot points regarding Agent Jones, I. O., and Geno. Several fans of the game shared their discontent with the last few seasons.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Brings Loopers Back to the Beginning {Image via Masen_the_Weeb on Reddit}

The Awkward Moment When Another Franchise Tells The Original Fortnite Story {Image via urbandeadthrowaway2 on Reddit}

Although long-time Fortnite loopers often comment on how much the game has changed, the focus of the conversation hardly shifts to the story lines that exist within the game.

Most of the changes that popular streamers and content creators focus on are toxic behavior on the community, or even weapons that should return to the game or be removed from the game.

The discussion of Fortnite's flawed fictional flow is not one widely had. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 brings loopers' focus back to the Zero Point as The Foundation, one of The Seven, reveals themselves and offers Agent Jonesy a way out of all of the mayhem should he bring The Foundation to his bosses. Thus, negating the community's concern for a lack of both originality and connection to the original seasons.

In the midst of the discussion regarding the holes within the Fortnite plot, other Redditors expressed their thoughts regarding Marvel and DC's roles within the Fortnite universe.

No. I’m tired of marvel and dc or collabs in general. I want fortnite story line not your traditional superheroes coming into play with it. — triyd (@triydd) August 21, 2020

y'all already killed the story line when you made every season a marvel ad — Serpent 🌟 (@SerpentAU) January 24, 2021

The last several seasons within Fortnite Chapter 2, and several in Chapter 1, are wholly centered around the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even DC's most popular comic icons.

The ironic commentary regarding the fact that details as to how the in-game loop works being revealed in a Batman comic book series does hold well with the rest of the community. Perhaps Fortnite players will take more kindly to seeing these events play out via in-game cutscenes, discussions with NPCs on the map, or even Epic Games developers releasing stories of their own.

Fortnite Fans Call for Save the World to Be Main Focus {Image via doomswords6_V2}

While much of the community appreciates all of the in-game collaborations and the inclusion of their childhood icons, other Fortnite fans are calling for developers to allow the Fortnite story line to stand more independently. Discovering more about who Agent Jonesy is, what I.O. is, and where Geno is located would not only be of interest to loopers who are currently dissatisfied but the community as a whole.