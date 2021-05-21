Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Everything Easter Egg fans may have missed in Issue #3

The recently released third installment of the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point limited comic book series contains important news as to how the loop is operated, as well as subtly hidden hints regarding who might be seen next on the in-game battlefield.

the batman fortnite comic was worth it pic.twitter.com/CqudDK9TNn — The Return of Dr Orpheus (@ColonelCactus) May 18, 2021

Batman/Fortnite Comics hint at next in-game Arrivals

The ever-entertaining and trustworthy PlayStationGrenade YouTube channel has once again provided members of the Fortnite community with insight into the current world of Fortnite via a detailed and illustrated video.

In their latest video, Adam narrates all of the hidden Easter Eggs that readers of the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comics may have missed, including who might be behind telling the story, who is currently added to the loop, and who might be making an in-game appearance soon.

In their video, PlayStationGrenade highlights that the third issue of the Batman/Fortnite comics is narrated through interdepartmental memos instead of dialog or a typical third-person omniscient perspective.

It is through this method of storytelling that Fortnite fans are informed of several departments that have control over not just the loop, but the individuals inside of it. That is, they control everything except their emotions.

Along with the information regarding the departments responsible for recruiting individuals within the loop, the Acquisitions department, and the department responsible for wiping memories, the latest Batman/Fortnite comic also suggests that other iconic characters may be receiving their time to shine on the battlefield soon.

Borderlands' Psycho Takes on Batman in Fortnite Comic Series {Image via PlayStationGrenade}

Among the few Easter Eggs mentioned in PlayStationGrenade's video, the first is the appearance of a member of the Psycho faction from the famous Borderlands series. The notorious mask stood out on one of the comic's pages and, though its presence in the comic is not a direct qualifier for being in the actual Fortnite game, there is sound enough reasoning behind expecting that a Psycho Outfit might occur.

Samus Aran Silhouette Spotted {Image via PlayStationGrenade}

Deathstroke or Deadpool? {Image via PlayStationGrenade}

Beyond the not-so-hidden inclusion of the Borderlands Psycho, the silhouette of Samus Aran and either Deadpool or Deathstroke can be spotted in the background of a fight between G.I. Joes' Snake Eyes and Batman.

Previously, Deathstroke had been confirmed to make an in-game appearance on the Fortnite battlefield, while Deadpool has already featured within Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 2.

Fortnite designs slap and Deathstroke is no exception. This costume is incredible!! I can’t wait for this skin! pic.twitter.com/7nOPLltjGm — 💜Prowling Gambino💚 ❓0❓❓ (@ProwlingGambino) May 19, 2021

While it seems unlikely that fans should expect a special in-game tribute to all of these iconic characters, there is plenty of reason to believe that they could. The Batman/Fortnite comic book series has included characters that make in-game appearances just days after the comic book is released. At this point, truly anything is possible.