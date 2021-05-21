How to outlast opponents in Fortnite Season 6?

With the recent inclusion of the Impossible Escape game mode, Fortnite players are looking for tips to survive on the battlefield. Whether it be in a solo match or a creative setting, loopers are always looking towards the finish line.

Tips and tricks for earning a #1 Victory Royale in Fortnite

Whether Fortnite players are entering a zombie-based creative mode, the newly released Impossible Escape mode, or the typical Fortnite battle royale mode, there are some basic tips and tricks all loopers should know that can assist them in outlasting their opponents.

We got a 😎 Number 1 💯 victory royale 💀 yah fortnite 🥶 we bout to get down 🤬 (get down) ☺️ 10 kills ☠️ on the board 🥵 right now 👀 just wiped out 🥰 tomato town 🍅 my friend 😁🥳 just got downed 😔⬇️ I revived 👍 him 😏 now we’re heading southbound 🤩 — Jackson Pavone (@Pabu22) May 17, 2021

Beginning with the most important element of any Fortnite game, loopers should focus on their loadout. The typical determining factor in how a match will go for an individual player is the weapons they find early in the game.

Most players have a preference regarding the weapons they enjoy using in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, whether it be an SMG or a makeshift rifle that can later be given updates via crafting. Fortnite players should plan on dropping in locations that provide a significant amount of looting opportunities so that their beginning loadout is ideal.

However, should players not have their hearts set on specific weapons, and rather they are simply looking for the highest rarity of weapon they can find, players may want to land near Isla Nublada and engage in battle with Orelia so that they can secure a Legendary Assault Rifle early on.

Of course, loopers looking to avoid such a battle first thing can simply pay the skeleton queen named Orelia 750 Gold in-game as a tribute, allowing them to take the rifle peacefully.

How I felt grabbing the legendary assault rifle on fortnite in front of the mpc 😂 pic.twitter.com/4XfEjrCmNm — Paul Griffin (@freddieisqueen1) May 12, 2021

Beyond a player's loadout, players simply need to find a strategy that works best for them.

Players can let other players do the work for them via camping for most of the game and sneaking in shots when they can. Other players may want a more aggressive and action-based experience, so they simply shoot their way out of any sticky situation.

A final popular strategy for some players is to spend the duration of the match harvesting supplies so that they can build in the final moments of the storm closing in and give themselves the high ground.

Did you know #Fortnite is a stealth fishing survival sim? It's all about fishing while hiding from other players.



And if they do find you, there's a little building minigame in there they might use to appear on top of you with a shotgun and sort you out pic.twitter.com/huELPd2W5p — Jibb Smart 🎮 (@JibbSmart) May 17, 2021

Beyond determining a player's ideal strategy and loadout, the best way to enhance one's chances at scoring a #1 Victory Royale within Fortnite is to practice and have fun. The game can be won in many ways, so long as the players enjoy themselves.