The Last of Us Part 2 is reportedly the next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC

Reliable Dealabs leaker, Billbil-kun has reported that Sony has wrapped up production on The Last of Us Part 2's PC port. The game originally came out for the PlayStation 4 back in 2020. Four years later, the title got a remaster and was released on the PS5 with extra features. Now, it seems like The Last of Us Part 2, is finally making its way to PCs.

It wouldn't be a surprise either since, the original TLOU has also been available on the platform for over a year. Let's take a closer look at what we know about The Last of Us Part 2's PC Port.

What is known about The Last of Us Part 2's PC Port?

TLOU Part 2 could be on its way to PC (Image via Naughty Dog || YouTube/GamerANH)

According to the leak by Billbil-Kun, the port to PC is ready; however, Sony has delayed its release to coincide with the next season of HBO's show, The Last Of Us. Before we get to play the next TLOU on PC, fans will be treated to God of War Ragnarok on PC.

It has become a pattern for Sony to launch games as PlayStation exclusives and port them to PC as time passes. When the original TLOU arrived on PCs, the port wasn't of the best quality. There were a ton of performance issues that ultimately held the title back. One can only hope that this won't end up being the case for The Last of Us Part 2.

TLOU Part 2 could require you to have a PSN account (Image via Naughty Dog || YouTube/GamerANH)

Fans should also be aware that all PlayStation games that are making their way over to PC will now require a PSN account to play. This news might be frustrating for some Steam users who don't wish to create a new account. Even Ghost of Tsushima in multiplayer requires a PSN account.

God of War Ragnarok will also require players to have one, so we can safely assume that Sony won't be changing their mind about the release of TLOU Part 2 on PC. The original came out in March 2023; maybe we'll get to see the next game around the same time next year.

