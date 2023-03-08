The Mageseeker: All pre-order bonuses, Deluxe and Collector’s Edition rewards, and more

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story recently received its official reveal, where the developers went over some of the title's key visuals and certain gameplay aspects.

The upcoming title will follow the story of Sylas, the Unshackled, as he escapes Demacia and raises his army of rogue mages.

His goal is to overthrow the oppression of Demacia and free all the mages who have been discriminated against in the kingdom.

The developers, Digital Sun and Riot Forge, did not go into detail about what to expect from the title. However, they did reveal some of the bonuses that players can utilize if they purchase certain editions of the game.

Along with the Standard Edition, The Mageseeker will also have a Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition.

All The Mageseeker editions and pre-order bonus

Below are some features players can expect from The Mageseeker when pre-ordering or opting for a certain edition of the game.

1) Pre-order bonus

Those pre-ordering the game will be able to get hold of the Lost Silverwing as soon as the game starts. The item is expected to come in handy for those new to the game, seeking a less-challenging experience when playing some of the toughest encounters.

2) Standard Edition

Price: $29.99

Physical/digital: Digital

The Standard Edition of the game will feature the base game unless it is the pro-ordered version. There is no other bonus to look forward to with this edition.

3) Digital Deluxe Edition

Price: $39.99

Physical/digital: Digital

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the title will have a fair bit of rewards to look forward to, including:

Silverwing Supply Station Pack

Home Sweet Cave Decorations bundle

Exclusive Spells

Unchained skins.

4) Collector’s Edition

Price: $169.99

Physical/digital: Physical

The game's Collector’s Edition will allow players to get their hands on some physical content as well as all of the features that are available in the Digital Deluxe edition.

The contents include:

An exclusive Sylas Statue

An Art Book

A Deluxe Art Print

A Lux Comic Special Edition Hardcover

Sylas & Lux Enamel Pins

The official Soundtrack Vinyl

A custom Collector’s Edition box to house it all in

The Collector’s Edition of The Mageseeker will be available in limited quantities, and those willing to get their hands on it should pre-order it now.

