Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story: Release date, story, gameplay and more

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is the newest title from developer Tequila Works in collaboration with publisher Riot Forge.

The single-player adventure game will officially launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. It was initially planned to be released last year.

In the game, a kid from the nomadic Notai tribe named Nunu is accompanied by his best buddy Willump on an experience the developers describe as "a road trip you're on with your closest friend."

Song of Nunu's tale revolves around the lead's quest to find his lost mother

The game focused on the pure relationship between Nunu and Willump (Image via Tequila Works)

League of Legends veterans should be familiar with Song of Nunu's endearing characters, but newcomers to the Freljord will have to wait for the plot to come together piece by piece.

Themed "The Song Lives Forever," the official description of the game reads:

"Venture into the idyllic but treacherous world of the Freljord as Nunu, a young boy on a quest to find his lost mother. Unearth the secrets, myths, and legends buried deep in the frozen tundra alongside your best friend, a wise and playful yeti named Willump, and unfold an inspiring story one puzzle at a time."

There are numerous powerful champions in the land of Runeterra, where the games League of Legends and Song of Nunu are based. The developers of Tequila Works, meanwhile, are more fascinated by "wrinkles," or the "little, tiny details that define all of humanity." According to the developers:

"Song of Nunu is a League of Legends Story invites players old and new to experience the League of Legends universe from a fresh lens."

Tequila Works | Song of Nunu ❄️Coming in fall 2023 @TequilaWorks is set to launch this fall.



Who else is excited!?🖐️Nunu and Willump are! Let's show them your love by sharing the news SONG OF NUNUis set to launch this fall.Who else is excited!?🖐️Nunu and Willump are! Let's show them your love by sharing the news SONG OF NUNU ❄️is set to launch this fall.Who else is excited!?🖐️Nunu and Willump are! Let's show them your love by sharing the news 💙 https://t.co/cXX3kLfPQH

The game is all about the minute details. Nunu embarks on a quest to find his mother. He has a magic flute that can summon various elements, create icy paths, and overcome difficulties players will inevitably run through throughout the game.

Song of Nunu has many in-game puzzles (Image via Tequila Works)

However, Nunu's relationship with Willump is one of the key aspects of this exquisite adventure. Thus, the devs said:

"They play together, they laugh together, they cry together, they take care of each other."

Through the frozen Freljord, players can jump, climb, and ride Willump. The creator explained that what the game focuses on is a tale of two extremely different beings. It is about family, pure joy, friendship, and optimism.

Key features of the game

A visual from the game (Image via Tequila Works)

Explore an Extraordinary World – Discover the astonishing wonders (and dangers) of the Freljord. Take in a world of magic and unearth its never-before-seen wonders as you traverse through the frozen tundra.

– Discover the astonishing wonders (and dangers) of the Freljord. Take in a world of magic and unearth its never-before-seen wonders as you traverse through the frozen tundra. Uncover an Emotional Story – Unfold a captivating tale of hope, loss, and friendship forged in frost. As you guide Nunu and Willump on their journey, uncover the truth behind the Freljord's most carefully guarded secrets.

– Unfold a captivating tale of hope, loss, and friendship forged in frost. As you guide Nunu and Willump on their journey, uncover the truth behind the Freljord's most carefully guarded secrets. Discover a New Legend – The universe of League of Legends is yours to explore. Newcomers and veteran players can experience the world of the Freljord up close and personal for the first time.

Champions present

The three champions in the game (Image via Tequila Works)

Nunu

Willump

Lissandra

When will Song of Nunu be released?

SON is going to go live in the fall of 2023. (Image via Tequila Works)

The initial release date for Song of Nunu was March 30, 2022. However, following numerous delays, the game is anticipated to go live in the fall of 2023.

Riot Forge @RiotForge Prepare for a year of adventure. Gaze into the forge for a peek at new games Song of Nunu, CONVERGENCE, and The Mageseeker, coming 2023. Prepare for a year of adventure. Gaze into the forge for a peek at new games Song of Nunu, CONVERGENCE, and The Mageseeker, coming 2023. https://t.co/scwF9fTc8z

The game's publisher, Riot Forge, stated that further time was needed for the creators to "put on some finishing touches."

Poll : 0 votes