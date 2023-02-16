Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story: Release date, story, gameplay and more

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is the newest title from developer Tequila Works in collaboration with publisher Riot Forge.
The single-player adventure game will officially launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. It was initially planned to be released last year.
In the game, a kid from the nomadic Notai tribe named Nunu is accompanied by his best buddy Willump on an experience the developers describe as "a road trip you're on with your closest friend."
Song of Nunu's tale revolves around the lead's quest to find his lost mother
League of Legends veterans should be familiar with Song of Nunu's endearing characters, but newcomers to the Freljord will have to wait for the plot to come together piece by piece.
Themed "The Song Lives Forever," the official description of the game reads:
"Venture into the idyllic but treacherous world of the Freljord as Nunu, a young boy on a quest to find his lost mother. Unearth the secrets, myths, and legends buried deep in the frozen tundra alongside your best friend, a wise and playful yeti named Willump, and unfold an inspiring story one puzzle at a time."
There are numerous powerful champions in the land of Runeterra, where the games League of Legends and Song of Nunu are based. The developers of Tequila Works, meanwhile, are more fascinated by "wrinkles," or the "little, tiny details that define all of humanity." According to the developers:
"Song of Nunu is a League of Legends Story invites players old and new to experience the League of Legends universe from a fresh lens."
The game is all about the minute details. Nunu embarks on a quest to find his mother. He has a magic flute that can summon various elements, create icy paths, and overcome difficulties players will inevitably run through throughout the game.
However, Nunu's relationship with Willump is one of the key aspects of this exquisite adventure. Thus, the devs said:
"They play together, they laugh together, they cry together, they take care of each other."
Through the frozen Freljord, players can jump, climb, and ride Willump. The creator explained that what the game focuses on is a tale of two extremely different beings. It is about family, pure joy, friendship, and optimism.
Key features of the game
- Explore an Extraordinary World – Discover the astonishing wonders (and dangers) of the Freljord. Take in a world of magic and unearth its never-before-seen wonders as you traverse through the frozen tundra.
- Uncover an Emotional Story – Unfold a captivating tale of hope, loss, and friendship forged in frost. As you guide Nunu and Willump on their journey, uncover the truth behind the Freljord's most carefully guarded secrets.
- Discover a New Legend – The universe of League of Legends is yours to explore. Newcomers and veteran players can experience the world of the Freljord up close and personal for the first time.
Champions present
- Nunu
- Willump
- Lissandra
When will Song of Nunu be released?
The initial release date for Song of Nunu was March 30, 2022. However, following numerous delays, the game is anticipated to go live in the fall of 2023.
The game's publisher, Riot Forge, stated that further time was needed for the creators to "put on some finishing touches."