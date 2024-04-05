"The math ain't mathing": Ice Poseidon appears to call out Adin Ross while talking about inflated viewership on Kick

A clip of Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" comparing his viewership to unique chatters ratio with Adin Ross is going viral after he took a dig at the co-owner of the platform, insinuating that there was something wrong with Ross's viewership numbers. The existence of large-scale view bots on the Stake-backed streaming service has been a hot topic of debate in the community for months, with popular creators such as Rangesh "N3on" frequently accused of using artificial means to inflate the number of viewers.

In a recent IRL livestream, Ice Poseidon was crunching numbers, stating that he considered his own chat quite healthy and claimed that if he had 10K viewers, there would be around 3,000 unique chatters. He then compared that to Adin's metrics, saying:

"Adin Ross gets like, a good amount of chatters. But, I mean, here's the thing though. If I have 10K viewers, and I have 3K unique chatters and Adin Ross has 50K viewers and 7K unique chatters. I mean, the math ain't mathing up!"

Ice Poseidon weighs in on Kick channels and view botting

Ice Poseidon went on to explain that this is not just a problem with Adin Ross's channel, saying that it is happening to everyone. However, the IRL streamer did take credit for having a good ratio of chatters to viewers:

"That goes for everyone, bro. I think I have the most chatter to viewer ratio. You know what I am saying? Like, completely real."

The fact that Ice Poseidon seemingly implies that Ross's viewership to unique chatter ratio seems off is not entirely unfounded. Adin himself made quite some noise back in December 2023 when he admitted on a Kick livestream that his channel had been view-botted.

In a clip of him talking to other content creators such as Sneako, RiceGum, and DJ Akademiks, Adin noted that a lot of Kick channels appear to be view-botted which shows an inflated viewership number. The streamer further claimed that he did not think his own number of viewers was real while talking about N3on:

"Obviously channels on Kick are bottled, it's just we don't know if he (N3on) is directly doing it himself. I mean, I don't know. It's obvious. I mean, bro, I have 55K in here, I don't think I have 55K in here. I really don't."

In related news, a few weeks ago, a Kick streamer named Nick White got banned from the platform for showcasing a botting service on his livestream. His initial suspension was supposed to be permanent, but it got reduced to a 30-day ban after an appeal.