"The pain was excruciating" - Theo Baker opens up on his shocking hip injury in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

English YouTuber Theo Baker has recently shared his experience regarding a horrific hip injury he sustained during the latest Sidemen Charity Match 2023 (September 9). For those unfamiliar with the incident, Theo endured a hip displacement following a shot he took in the first half of the game, which caused him to fall to the ground. He was later stretched off the field.

After the match, he shared a couple of photos of himself using crutches. Yesterday (September 11), he posted a comprehensive explanation of the events surrounding his injury. Describing his feelings, he said:

"The pain was excruciating"

"This was absolutely horrific" - Theo Baker recounts his injury in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Although the event was a resounding success, Theo Baker's injury left a bitter feeling among the fans. Theo was undeniably one of the most crucial players for the YouTube All-Stars XI (the away team). When he got injured, the score was still tied at 1-1. Unfortunately, the team went on to lose the match 8-5.

Speaking about the incident, which occurred in the 30th minute of the game, Theo said:

"If Speed just sprints through the ball, if he just shoots, then none of these would have happened!"

He continued:

"I can't lie, this was absolutely horrific. Looking back at it, I probably had time to take a touch or I could have left for Chunkz to hit it. I definitely would have had time to take a touch, put it on my right foot. But when the ball comes to you like that, you gotta go for it."

He added:

"It was so bad (injury). I was devastated as well. It was actually really bad. I basically fell, and it's like, three pops in my hip. Thank you to ChrisMD and Lux, Simon and JJ, and everyone who's just around me. Even when I couldn't reply, I could hear them trying to calm me down. But there was so much going through my head."

He further added that he had been preparing for the game for nearly a year (prior to which he had hip surgery). He did, however, acknowledge all the fans who cheered for him or sent him good wishes.

Fans share their support

His latest YouTube upload garnered a lot of encouraging words from his fans and the community. Here are some of the notable comments:

Theo Baker has additionally disclosed that he will undergo an MRI scan in the near future and intends to keep the fans informed about the results.