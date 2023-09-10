What happened to Theo Baker? YouTuber gives health update after shock injury during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 wrapped up on September 9, with Sidemen FC emerging victorious by a massive score of 8-5 against the YouTube All-Stars XI. Although the game featured several noteworthy moments, one unfortunate incident was the injury and subsequent stretcher exit of YouTube All-Stars' captain Theo Baker (1.19 million subscribers).

The injury occurred during the 30th minute of the match when a ball presented itself favorably to Theo just outside the penalty area. In an attempt to take a shot with his right foot, the follow-through led to him bending his hips, resulting in an injury.

It's important to mention that Theo had undergone hip surgery earlier this year, and this match marked only his second appearance in a football game of such a grand scale.

"Thank you for all the kind messages" - Theo Baker provides updates after the Sidemen Charity Match

(Timestamp: 01:23:26)

The injury in the 30th minute proved quite painful for Theo Baker, as he fell to the ground clutching his hips and displaying visible signs of distress. Medical personnel promptly arrived, and it wasn't until the 34th minute that he was carefully stretchered off the field. The YouTuber took no further part in the Sidemen Charity Match.

Naturally, it was a significant setback for the away team, as Theo was their captain and widely regarded as one of their key players for future plays. The YouTube All-Stars XI were 1-1 at the time of his injury and subsequently went on to lose 8-5 in the Sidemen Charity Match.

Later on the evening of September 9, the YouTuber turned to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to provide an update on his injury. He posted a couple of photos, one of which showed him standing with the assistance of crutches. He wrote:

"Thank you for all the kind messages, should have an update over the next couple days. Absolutely gutted about my hip but super proud of the amount of money raised by everyone."

Theo was pictured in crutches following his horror injury. (Image via X/Twitter)

The YouTuber will now undergo a series of scans and multiple tests before a prognosis for his injury can be determined. Currently, it remains uncertain whether he will need to undergo another surgery.

What did the fans say?

His recent tweet garnered a wave of supportive messages, with fans and Sidemen enthusiasts extending their best wishes for a swift and full recovery. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans wish the YouTuber a speedy recovery from his injury. (Image via X/Twitter)

This fifth edition of the Sidemen Charity Match also turned out to be one of the biggest so far, especially with the likes of MrBeast, JiDion, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed all being involved. The event also raised over £2 million for the charities.