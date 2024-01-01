"The project is very dead" - Logan Paul called out by SomeOrdinaryGamers over unfulfilled promises involving CryptoZoo

Commentary YouTuber Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" took to his channel to scrutinize Logan Paul for the unfulfilled commitments associated with the CryptoZoo project. To provide context, Logan initiated this NFT-based game in 2021, but numerous users have since complained, claiming significant financial losses as the project did not deliver on the promised features.

It has been almost a year since Logan Paul faced backlash and then announced his intention to invest $1.3 million and take steps to reimburse the community in some capacity. However, as highlighted by SomeOrdinaryGamers, there has been no visible progress in fulfilling these commitments. Mutahar said:

"This project is very dead."

Logan Paul under scrutiny after SomeOrdinaryGamers reminds him of his unfulfilled promises

(Timestamp: 07:23)

About a year ago, Logan Paul announced on his second YouTube channel, TheOfficialLoganPaul, a three-step plan to compensate those who lost money in the CryptoZoo project. He committed to investing $1.3 million and completing the CryptoZoo game. However, there has been little progress on these promises:

Logan's three-step plan yet to be completed (Image via YouTube/SomeOrdinaryGamers)

Earlier today (January 1), SomeOrdinaryGamers went to the CryptoZoo official website to check on any potential updates regarding these premises. However, as he found, the website hasn't been updated since Logan's video. Mutahar reacted by stating:

"2023, Logan Paul apologizes to CoffeeZilla and what happened after that? Woah, blank HTML code. Nothing. So apparently it seems that the game and most of the progress on it is pretty much dead."

Mutahar also revisited one of Logan's earlier Discord posts, where he said that he and his team are working for a promising "outcome" for investors. Reacting to this, Mutahar said:

"This outcome is still waiting. I'm sure Jesus will come down to the Earth faster than this project will be refunded. That is my personal belief of course."

Another point that Logan made was that he and his manager had burnt their tokens. Mutahar reacted by stating:

"This (the CryptoZoo token) is pretty much sitting there with hyper-inflation levels of currency. It's not worth sh*t. So the amount of tokens that are being burnt isn't amounting to all that much."

Fans react to the video

The video naturally garnered quite a reaction from the YouTube community. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans react to the latest video incriminating Logan (Image via YouTube/SomeOrdinaryGamers)

For those curious about repercussions, Logan Paul and his team are indeed facing legal action. Don Holland, representing himself and others who claim to have been allegedly scammed, has filed a lawsuit against them.