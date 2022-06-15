"The pros of this game are horrible": Apex Legends community is unhappy with the professional players and competitive matchmaking

The problem with Apex Legends' matchmaking has polarized the community as some have found the system unfavorable. For many in Apex Predator, the current system has been highly frustrating as beginners have found it harder to rank up. This has often led to the player base speaking against streamers and professional players who have supported the system.

The problem in the current season of Apex Legends started with the rest of the ranks, putting players of different skills together. Many felt that the problem would be solved as the season progressed.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, and it has caused a lot of frustration for most, especially in the ranked. Naturally, those who have benefitted from the system appreciate it. However, the percentage has been negligible as most have found ranked mode quite tricky.

Apex Legends community is frustrated with some appreciating the imbalanced matchmaking

The original post was made by Reddit user u/wardamnjared, who posted about their irritation with some of the streamers. The user complained about two of their favorite streamers who complained about facing Platinum players. The user stated that lower-ranked players are equally irritated to meet higher-ranked ones.

Other users also shared their irritation with the current matchmaking in the game. One user stated an occurrence where they had to face a squad premade with Apex Predator players in the Gold lobby. This has been a common complaint with all the players.

Some players are completely frustrated with the system. They don't understand how the professional ones, who play for at least eight hours a day, can curse the casual players after killing them.

Some are ready to wait longer for matches if that would mean balanced matchmaking.

One fan feels that the only reason the Apex Legends pros talk trash is because they know they won't be held accountable.

Another fan said that the streamer in the discussion has a poor attitude and that's one reason why they hate watching him.

One fan seems to think that this is a common problem with many professional Apex Legends players.

Others don't understand what the problem is since the pros have been asking for this system for a long time.

One fan believes that the problem has occurred because these are the people that Respawn listens to. It has been a recurring complaint that the developers don't pay heed to what common players have to say about the game.

It now remains to be seen if Respawn will make any changes as fans are growing more and more frustrated.

