"The thing about Adin...": IShowSpeed explains why Adin Ross is mad at him

A clip of YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" explaining why Kick streamer Adin Ross is not talking to him has gone viral on the internet. The two creators have been quite close to each other in the past, having collaborated numerous times before the recent feud. IShowSpeed was playing Fortnite on stream when his teammate hinted that he should collaborate again with Ross:

"Speed, you should do another collab with Adin Ross."

The YouTuber replied that the two had talked, but things were not as simple:

"Well, the thing with Adin... Nah my bro we did talk. But me and Adin, we're not really cool right now."

IShowSpeed says Adin Ross is mad at him for buying his sister's OnlyFans

Fans of these creators will know that the two had grown quite close in the last couple of years. Darren has appeared on multiple e-dating shows hosted by Adin Ross in the past, while the latter collaborated with the 18-year-old football fan during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, watching certain matches together on stream. Adin even paid IShowSpeed's bail back in August 2022 when the latter was arrested on stream.

However, the two have been feuding over the past couple of days and it all came to a head last week when both discussed it on stream. It turns out one of IShowSpeed's managers had apparently advised him to stay away from Adin Ross following the numerous controversies surrounding the Kick streamer.

Adin did publicly acknowledge that he will be making amends with his fellow streamer. A full breakdown of their apparent feud may be found here. But judging by what IShowSpeed revealed on his stream yesterday, it seems that not everything is fine between them.

While playing Fortnite on stream with a fan, he revealed that Ross was mad at him because he bought his sister's OnlyFans:

"I bought his sister's OnlyFans, and he took it the wrong way."

As a fight ensued in-game, that is where the conversation ended.

Social media reactions to the clip

The clip was shared by the Twitter user @AdinReports and has garnered over 120K views on the platform as of now. Here are some general reactions from the fans, with some commending Adin Ross for standing up for himself while others thought that it was just light trolling between friends:

Adin Ross has been embroiled in one controversy after another in recent months. He recently opened up to his viewers about addiction to a drug called L*an, warning his followers to never give in to drug abuse.

