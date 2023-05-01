The second season of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 gaming tournament, is rapidly approaching its conclusive stages. With the playoffs beginning this week, FC Goa is entering the final stretch as the firm favorites with an impressive unbeaten streak in the group games. Vansh Sharma has been the star of the show so far, and he'll be looking to continue his hot streak and win it all.

Vansh represented FC Goa in the inaugural edition of the EISL as well, and his spectacular breakout season led to him being retained by the club for a second stint. He has formed a dominant partnership with Aadizema, going unbeaten across all ten games during the initial stages of the tournament.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Shivanshu Raturi, Vansh provided some valuable insight into his journey as a professional FIFA Esports athlete, as well as his relationship with FC Goa and their fans.

FC Goa's Vansh will be aiming for the eISL title in his second stint with the club

Q. This is your second season representing FC Goa in the EISL. How did it feel to be retained by the club? Have you had any interaction with the fanbase or players?

Vansh: I feel honored to be retained by FC Goa in the second season of the eISL. I have good chemistry with the club as well as the fans of FC Goa. I have had several positive fan interactions, with fans motivating and supporting me throughout the season.

Q. You had an impressive showing in the inaugural edition of the EISL. What are some of your favorite memories from last season? Do you prefer the LAN-based approach of last season or this year's online gameplay?

Vansh: No one expected my partner Afnan and I to make it to the playoffs during the first season of the eISL, but we gave everyone a tough time and performed extremely well. We also had a lot of fun living with the other competitors in the bio-bubble at the time. These are my favorite memories from the inaugural season.

When it comes to the current season, I personally prefer the LAN type of format as it’s more competitive, and the true potential of a player can only be seen at a LAN event.

Q. You have a new partner this year in Aadizema, and have been absolutely dominant in the league with a perfect record. How would you describe the dynamic between the two of you? What's your secret to success?

Vansh: The dynamic between Aadizema and I is a pretty complex one, as his gameplay is completely different from mine, but we still make it work in the 2v2 eISL games. Having different styles of play helps us create more creative options on the field. There is no secret, to be honest; it’s just us using our own strong points in the game.

Q. With the season approaching the Playoffs stage, FC Goa are firm favorites to win it all due to your incredible run of form. What has been your personal favorite moment/performance so far this season?

Vansh: My personal favorite performance would be the game against Amaan Warsi from Hyderabad FC, which ended 6-1 in my favor. Everything was working for me that day, and I enjoyed playing my own tiki-taka style of FIFA.

Q. What's the difference in your preparation and approach when comparing 1v1 and 2v2 FIFA gameplay?

Vansh: The 1v1 approach is completely different from the 2v2. We have to polish the strong points that we will use and change the style of play depending on the opponent. In 2v2 games, I have to adapt to my partner's playstyle to run the game perfectly in a co-op setting.

Q. Now that the top six are confirmed, who do you think are your biggest challengers this season?

Vansh: My biggest competitors this season are Saransh and Emaad from Northeast United FC, as I feel they are the most balanced team in eISL, and their 2v2 gameplay is something to look out for.

Q. You are a reputed esports athlete competing at the highest level. What is your message to aspiring gamers who wish to make a name for themselves?

Vansh: My message to aspiring gamers would be that if you think you have talent in that particular game, go for it! Never hesitate to play tournaments or compete with the pros. That’s what will make you better or maybe even the best in the industry.

