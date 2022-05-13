“The upcoming scenario for the esports seems very promising”: Street Fighter V professional, Ayan Biswas before his Asian Games 2022 debut

Asian Games is one of the biggest continental multi-sport events. It gets hosted every four years, where athletes from the continent arrive in one place to compete against each other. However, the event is facing some delays during the ongoing pandemic and could possibly take place in early 2023.

The reason why the upcoming event is going to be special for many is because of the addition of esports medal events. Players around the continent are excited to represent their nations. Among the list of esports games in Asian Games 2022, Street Fighter V is one of many and India is sending its top competitors who excel at the game.

Ayan Biswas, one of the top players in the Indian sub-continent, has given an excellent performance during the NESC 2022 and will be representing India at the grand stage of the Asian Games 2022. In an interview with Sportskeeda Esports' Amlan Roy, the player shared his thoughts on Street Fighter and the major competition overall.

Ayan Biswas shares his thoughts and views on esports before his debut in Asian Games 2022

Q. Hey Ayan, let’s have you acquainted with the readers before progressing with the interview. Can you introduce yourself a little bit, maybe talk about your hobbies in general as well?

Ayan: Hello everyone, I am Ayan Biswas. I am from Birnagar, a place located in Nadia district in West Bengal. As for my age, I am 23 years old. My hobbies include watching movies, listening to stories online, and listening to music from various genres.

Q. Now, warm congratulations on qualifying for Street Fighter V esports at Asians Games 2022. How has your journey been since you first stepped into the fighting game arena?

Ayan: Thank you. When I first started to play the game I wasn’t aware about the game’s mechanics and rules, so whenever I played online matches, I found myself losing every game.

Since then, I started watching professional players and read their game style, tried different strategies to develop my own concepts, and practiced my mechanics. I have to say, the learning process was very challenging, and I was going through ups and downs. There were even times when I played the game for more than 5 hours a day. In the end, I learned the game’s system, which has paid off in qualifying for the Asian Games 2022.

Q. When it comes to esports games, fighting games do not get the same spotlight as other games in the Indian esports scene. What made you chase the Street Fighter professional scene, rather than shooters like most youngsters do in India?

Ayan: Actually, I always liked to play Street Fighter when it was played on the NES platform. I even played Street Fighter on the Java-supported mobiles as well. So it might be clear that I am a huge Street Fighter fan.

Street Fighter, as a game, has taken a different place in my mind. Back in 2017, I unexpectedly downloaded the Street Fighter V and started playing it, and I liked it very much, which later pushed me to play it both online and competitively.

Q. Street Fighter 6 was announced earlier this year. What are your expectations from the next iteration? Do you think the fighting game community can see an increase after the release of SF6?

Ayan: The game's graphics could be more realistic as shown in the trailer. Additionally, the mechanics of the game can also see some changes, so that new characters can arrive with the new game.

Yes, I believe the number of players will observe an increase after the release of Street Fighter 6.

Q. There is a moment for every gamer when they fall in love with a game and for you, it is Street Fighter. How and when were you introduced to the franchise? From which title did you start to sharpen your skills?

Ayan: I started playing Street Fighter when it was on the NES platform. I was intrigued by the gameplay. I also played Street Fighter on the Java-supported mobile phones as well. This is how I fell in love with the franchise.

However, if you ask professionally, I started with Street Fighter V, which was released in 2016. I started playing it from 2017 onwards.

Q. Street Fighter V has over 40 characters to pick from at the moment. Who are your top 3 picks when things look dire for you? Also, who is your favorite character lore-wise and why?

Ayan: I have sharpened my skills mainly with two characters. When things look dire, I would choose Birdie as my top pick, followed by Bison and Akuma in terms of priority.

My favorite character is Birdie because of his ranged movesets, and he also has very good special moves as well. Birdie has a counter move for everything, that is why I like the character very much.

Q. Having ESFI backing up your cause, how has the organization impacted your road to Asian Games 2022? Also, how are you preparing yourself for all the oncoming challenges that you might face at the Asian Games 2022?

Ayan: First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to ESFI for organizing a great national qualifier. Furthermore, ESFI has done a great job organizing the NESC qualifier, through which I qualified for the Asian Games 2022.

As for preparation, I am playing a lot of online matches and practicing different relaxation techniques to keep my mind calm during the pressure. So when a match is being played, I can give the best results without losing my mental peace. Additionally, I am also watching different gameplays to build my strategies and improve my base gameplay so that I can perform well during the Asian Games 2022.

Q. Asian Games 2022 will be hosted in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. It is natural for you to be excited about it. However, carrying the hopes and dreams of the nation can be a bit too much. How are you coping up with your feelings to ensure maximum output?

Ayan: The fact that I am going to participate in the Asian Games 2022 is one of the greatest things in my life for which I feel really excited about. It is like a dream come true and being able to go to an event like this is a sensational experience.

Yes, you are right about the feeling that I am carrying the nation's hope, which, to me, is a big responsibility. With a responsibility like this, there is always a fear of losing.

I am trying to focus on my gameplay, and I am willing to give my hundred percent without thinking about what the future holds for me. I believe that if we start thinking about results beforehand, we cannot focus on our work properly. So instead of focusing on results, I am diverting my focus to gameplay improvements and sharpening my mechanical skills overall.

Q. The esports scene is looked at very differently in the South-Asian region, unlike the rest of the world. Do you think the representation of esports at the Asian Games can bring a change in everyone’s minds? Moreover, do you think that individuals in India would be shifting their stance on gaming in general?

Ayan: After seeing esports being considered a medal sport at the Asian Games 2022, I believe many gamers would be more willing to give their best in order to arrive to a place where they would feel like they have achieved something in their lifetime. So yeah, the representation of esports in the Asian Games will definitely change many individuals' minds about esports and how it is perceived.

Q. After accomplishing so many things and qualifying for the Asian Games 2022 itself, would you like to leave a message for aspiring esports athletes? What tips can you offer them to boost their morale?

Ayan: The upcoming scenario for esports seems very promising as it is a medal event in the Asian Games 2022. So the only thing I would like to say to all the aspiring athletes is to join the esports scene and take our nation to great heights.

Always love the game you play and devote yourself to having fun while playing the game. If things look dire, don’t get demotivated and keep on going, because there will always be ups and downs and that is part of life. So play the game that you are dedicated towards and focus on sharpening your skills instead of focusing on winning and losing.

Edited by Mayank Shete