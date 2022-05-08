"I’m hoping that esports will also be introduced in the Olympics": FIFA professional Karman Singh Tikka before Asian Games 2022 debut

Following the wake of esports in recent years, the FIFA franchise is all set to reach the massive stage of Asian Games 2022 where athletes from across the continent will face off against each other. In a highly-competitive environment, sports games like FIFA 22 shine in various ways and will be visible during the tournament.

After performing well in the All India Football Federation’s eFootball Challenge 2021, Karman Singh Tikka has earned himself a ticket to the Asian Games 2022 and will represent the nation there.

In an interview with Amlan Roy of Sportkeeda Esports, Karman Singh Tikka spoke with him regarding his esports experience so far and thoughts surrounding the upcoming Asian Games 2022 as well.

Karman Singh Tikka shares his thoughts about being a representative of India at the Asian Games 2022

Q. Hey Karman, you have achieved what many are dreaming to achieve. So, how about introducing yourself to the readers so they feel familiar with you? Maybe you can talk a bit about yourself or your hobbies other than playing FIFA.

Karman: Hi, my name is Karman Singh Tikka, I’m 19 years old and reside in Delhi. I’m a professional esports athlete representing India at Asian Games 2022. I’m a very mellow person who likes to socialize and a person who’s been into gaming since childhood. Other than FIFA, I like to play many games like Rocket League, Call Of Duty, etc.

Q. From an enthusiast to a professional player, your life has shifted quite a lot. Can you share a bit about your past experiences in the competitive scene?

Karman: There has been a huge change in my life since I started competing rather than playing casually. But, in the early stages of competing, it felt weirdly good because many are not successful and start doubting themselves.

However, when I started I was doing really well and had a big confidence boost. It helped me get strong mentally and it taught me to let go of things.

Q. Another question about your past, how were you introduced to the world of gaming, and what was the moment when you realized you want to pursue the esports aspect of it?

Karman: I had been playing casually for quite a few years, so I thought it was time to test my abilities by competing in tournaments. When eISL commenced its inaugural season, I thought it was a big opportunity to test my abilities, so I played the Mumbai City FC qualifier and managed to qualify for them. At that moment I got to know that I could compete amongst the top players in India.

Q. So Karman, as we all know, it is very difficult to be an esports athlete, especially when competition is really difficult. Would you like to share a few tips for aspiring esports athletes who would like to be a part of it?

Karman: Competing in esports when the competition is really difficult is like a bumpy road, there are many ups and downs when you compete. You must learn to fall down, but you need to make sure you don’t stay there and you need to see every match as a learning curve. It’s like sometimes you win or sometimes you learn, but you never lose.

Q. FIFA and other esports games are quite well established around the world. What are your thoughts about their growth in the local scene?

Karman: I think introducing esports in Asian games is a huge step to growing esports in every country, also it’s been growing massively in the local scene. I’ve been playing many tournaments in the local scene and I’ve seen people promoting esports so much that I believe this will be considered as a future in the next 5-10 years.

Additionally, after Asian Games 2022, I’m hoping that esports will also be introduced in the Olympics which will be a massive step in the world of esports.

Q. Let’s talk about football a bit. If asked which club is your favorite in real life, who would you like to choose and why? On the other hand, which team do you prefer to pick when it comes to FIFA 22? Also, what are your thoughts on the franchise going free-to-play this year?

Karman: My favorite football club is Chelsea FC and I’ve been a Chelsea fan since 2009, it’s when I started watching football and Chelsea won the Premier League, I really liked the way they played.

But when it comes to FIFA 22, I like to choose PSG because I feel they have the best dribblers in-game. And when it comes to FIFA, you obviously take the best team to win every match.

Also, my opinion on the franchise going free this year is that it’s a great step to promote the game. Many people will download the game for free rather than buying it and it’s a great step to increase the gaming audience.

Q. Since you’re representing your nation on a major stage, do you feel pressured by the nation’s belief in you or do you see it as a driving force for your incoming encounters? Could you tell us a bit about what kind of an impact has the ESFI had on your career?

Karman: To be very honest, representing India on such a big stage is giving me a lot of pressure. But I’m the kind of player who tends to play better under pressure, so I like it.

Firstly, I would like to thank ESFI for organizing this tournament. Also, they’ve been really helpful and supportive throughout the qualifiers and even after that. They have been in touch with the players, creating a good bond that helps both the company and players to grow.

Q. It is quite natural for us as human beings to keep our own expectations at bay when facing a life-changing challenge. Still, if I may, what are your expectations of yourself for the upcoming Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China?

Karman: Competing at one of the biggest stages of esports competition, the pressure is 10 times more than usual. But if you ask me about my expectations, I think a medal would do the job.

Q. Like every other sportsman, esports professionals also spend hours mastering their passion. So, how are you preparing for the upcoming stage?

Karman: As we all know, “practice makes the man perfect.” So, I’ve started with the basics by playing the game, knowing the mechanics, and understanding how they work. Later on, I was thinking of playing 6-7 hours a day, which I think is a decent amount of time to understand the game. Also, I hope my practice is enough to get a medal for India.

Q. Esports is still a growing thing in India, do you think your debut in the Asian Games 2022 can change the views of many individuals who see gaming as leisure and a mere recreational activity?

Karman: I believe that esports is still growing in India and it’s growing massively. Also, if the Indian team performs well in Asian Games 2022 and are able to earn a medal, then it will have a huge impact on India for esports. People will get the motivation and will start seeing esports as a career option too. It might change the views of many people in India.

