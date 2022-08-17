"You two deserve one another": Valorant community flocks to Twitter after Kyedae and TenZ announce their engagement

The Valorant power couple Kyedae and TenZ have caused a massive stir in the gaming community by announcing their engagement on social media. Fellow esporting professionals, streamers and fans flocked to their tweets and posts to congratulate the duo on their impending nuptials.

TenZ @TenZOfficial Btw we have been engaged 8 months but have kept it a secret until now Happy 3 year anniversary to the love of my life. It’s crazy how fast time flies when you’re enjoying lifeBtw we have been engaged 8 months but have kept it a secret until now Happy 3 year anniversary to the love of my life. It’s crazy how fast time flies when you’re enjoying life ❤️ Btw we have been engaged 8 months but have kept it a secret until now 💍 https://t.co/6EZmxRWHCI

The couple have been quite open with their relationship since 2020 and remain a prominent onscreen presence in the Valorant Twitch community. Despite belonging to different esporting organizations, 100 Thieves Kyedae and Sentinels TenZ frequently feature in each other's streams. Be it playing Valorant or doing IRL shenanigans such as cosplaying or cooking.

Their rapport and fun interactions attract a multitude of fans who love their vibe and on-stream energy. 100 Thieves Asuna perfectly sums up most people's reactions to the engagement in his tweet:

"CONGRATS, you two deserve one another

Gaming community takes to Twitter to congratulate Kyedae and TenZ after beach engagement photos

Their immense popularity in the streaming community and esporting circles in general meant Twitter was blowing up from the moment they made their announcement. The couple revealed their plans to get married with a sweet photoshoot on the beach.

Tyson "TenZ" is possibly the most well-known Valorant professional on the planet. Hailing from Canada, he made his name in Counter Stike and has become a prominent member of the Valorant world since making the switch. "Kyedae" Shymoko is also from Canada and while she was initially embraced as TenZ's better half, she has risen to forge a highly successful streaming career of her own.

Both Kyedae and TenZ have posted beautiful pictures of their engagement on their respective Twitter and Instagram channels, garnering thousands of likes within minutes. Tyson's fellow teammates and Valorant professionals congratulated the couple on Twitter:

Fnatic IGL Boaster joked about TenZ having secured the "Wife buff" which will give him an edge in the coming year, considering the disappointing exit of Sentinels in the recent NA Last Chance Qualifiers:

"Congrats! Wife buff secured, I guess it’s over for everyone in 2023"

Former Counterstrike pro and arguably the biggest Valorant streamer on Twitch, Tarik joked about teaching Kyedae and TenZ's future child how to play Valorant:

"Can I teach the baby how to play Valorant?"

tarik @tarik @kyedae @TenZOfficial Can I teach the baby how to play Valorant? @kyedae @TenZOfficial Can I teach the baby how to play Valorant?

Streamers such as Valkyrae, Bnans, Tina Kitten, Flexinja and Ethos heaped praise on the couple:

NRG ethos @ethoz @TenZOfficial @kyedae CONGRATULATIONS!! You could easily get a job in espionage with the ability to hide something as HUGE as this 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️ @TenZOfficial @kyedae CONGRATULATIONS!! You could easily get a job in espionage with the ability to hide something as HUGE as this 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♀️

aria @AriaSaki @TenZOfficial @kyedae Ty for raising the bar 🥹 there is hope !! @TenZOfficial @kyedae Ty for raising the bar 🥹 there is hope !!

Even the official handles of Twitch, Sentinels and Valorant Champions Tour tweeted at the couple, congratulating them on their happy day:

QTCinderalla, who is currently hosting the Girl's Week event with various female streamers, joked about Kyedae missing out on the fun due to the engagement:

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @kyedae



CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!



I’m so excited for you both!! Gahhhhhhh @TenZOfficial Just kiddingCONGRATS!!!!!!!!!I’m so excited for you both!! Gahhhhhhh @kyedae @TenZOfficial Just kidding CONGRATS!!!!!!!!! I’m so excited for you both!! Gahhhhhhh 😍😍😍😍😍

Valorant streamers Flexinja and Ethos had some fun banter down in the comments, with the former joking about getting engaged next:

Kyedae and TenZ are undeniably a big part of the Valorant community and fans and well-wishers understandably flooded social media with well-wishes for the couple.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul