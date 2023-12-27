“The VODs make money on YouTube” - CDawgVA explains why he believes Google-owned platform is better than Twitch

Connor "CDawgVA," the popular Wales-born streamer, shared his perspectives on the distinctions between YouTube and Twitch during his most recent live session. These two platforms are the primary choices for big and small creators engaging in their streaming endeavors. Conor, however, elaborated on why the Google-owned platform (YouTube) edges its counterpart when it comes to videos on demand (VODs).

VODs are essentially the complete stream uploaded to platforms like Twitch or YouTube once the live session concludes. However, Connor expressed a preference for having his VODs on YouTube rather than Twitch. He highlighted that YouTube compensates creators for their VODs, unlike Twitch, which does not provide payment for this content. He remarked:

"The VODs make money on YouTube."

"YouTube is a much better viewing experience" - CDawgVA on YouTube vs. Twitch VODs

CDawgVA, one of the biggest Twitch streamers boasting 1.2 million followers, shared his perspective on why he favors uploading video on demand (VOD) content on YouTube over Twitch.

While Twitch remains a favored platform for live broadcasts, YouTube undoubtedly excels in providing a superior experience for watching non-live videos. Speaking on the situation, Connor said:

"If they (YouTube) keep improving their live streaming it could get better than Twitch easily I think. Definitely has the capability. They just need to figure out how YouTube live streaming works on YouTube."

Speaking about VODs, here's what he added:

"Even if Twitch had the VODs permanently on Twitch, I don't want that. The VODs make money on YouTube, they don't make money on Twitch and also, YouTube is a much better viewing experience of VODs."

He said:

"Using Twitch to watch clips or VODs is actual pain. It's awful and YouTube VODs do very well for me and allow me to put way more money into the content cause the VODs make surprising amount of money."

What did the community say?

CDawgVA's take on the situation was shared on the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the notable reactions made on the thread:

CDawgVA also has a substantial presence on YouTube. The streamer boasts over 3.1 million subscribers on his primary channel, featuring challenge videos and in-real-life (IRL) content. He also has a VODs channel which has over 238K subscribers.