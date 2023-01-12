"The World's youngest!": Father-son duo goes viral after detonating nuke in Call of Duty Warzone 2

On January 11, Twitch streamer TheGigaDad's clip of him and his son Taj detonating a nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 went viral after the seven-year-old second grader was called "the world's youngest" to get the achievement on stream.

Ecstatic after the impressive accomplishment, the streamer enthusiastically high-fived his son, saying:

"We did it, boys! Oh, my god! We did it! Seven-year-old with the nuke, the World's youngest! The world's youngest to ever get a nuke. He's in second grade."

TheGigaDad @TheGigaDad #Warzone2 #wholesome My 7 year old son Taj is the world's youngest player to nuke Al Mazrah and we are the first Father-Son combo to nuke it together I am aware of My 7 year old son Taj is the world's youngest player to nuke Al Mazrah and we are the first Father-Son combo to nuke it together I am aware of 😭#Warzone2 #wholesome https://t.co/UIvAnzzAkG

The clip also makes the duo one of the first father-son pairs to unlock the achievement. The in-game nuke is a special mechanic that has become a mainstay in Warzone 2, with many streamers such as TimTheTatman, Nickmercs, and Swagg presenting runs specifically designed to successfully unlock and detonate it after meeting certain conditions.

Twitter reacts to father-son twitch streamer duo getting nuke in Call of Duty Warzone 2

The MGB, or Mas Guided Bomb Nuke, allows the player to completely wipe out everyone else on the map, effectively allowing their team to win the game with a Champion's Domination screen at the end. Naturally, the act of killing the entire lobby in a battle royale match has piqued a lot of people's interest.

The first set of streamers widely credited for completing the feat back in November 2022 was StellarMoves, OPMarked, and Wagnificent. The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 community as a whole reacted very positively to their clips, inspiring an increased interest in the nuke.

Nickmercs has been playing with TimTheTatman and Swagg for the last couple of days in an attempt to get the nuke for the first time. With TheGigaDad's son Taj achieving the goal recently, the streamer even tweeted about the fact that the seven-year-old is ecstatic to have detonated a nuke before "his hero, Nickmercs." This post was a reply to esports personality Jake Lucky, who had also shared the news on Twitter.

TheGigaDad @TheGigaDad @JakeSucky Thanks for sharing brother. Taj got a nuke before his hero @NICKMERCS , so his confidence is soaring. Hope to game with my son for decades to come 🥰 @JakeSucky Thanks for sharing brother. Taj got a nuke before his hero @NICKMERCS, so his confidence is soaring. Hope to game with my son for decades to come 🥰

Gaming and streaming personalities, as well as fans from across communities, have praised the duo's achievement. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Drewd0g @Drewd0g_ @TheGigaDad I’m so jealous all my 7 year old plays is Roblox and Minecraft 🤣 @TheGigaDad I’m so jealous all my 7 year old plays is Roblox and Minecraft 🤣

The nuke has been a staple in Call of Duty multiplayer games for quite some time and also made a comeback in the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the form of a killstreak. In Warzone 2, it is pretty difficult to obtain, as players need to win five games in a row to get the ability. For more information on how to get the nuke, read this.

