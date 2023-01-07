"What the f*ck happened?": Nickmercs, TimTheTatman, and FaZe Swagg's Call of Duty Warzone 2 banter goes viral on Twitter

Nickmercs, TimTheTatman, FaZe Swagg, and Cloakzy made waves on Twitter with their banter during a recent Call of Duty Warzone 2 livestream. It all started when Nickmercs tried to point out why they had lost a previous match by blaming FaZe Swagg:

"Swagg, you... You were dead first last game. We were on a two-streak, you were dead first. You and Cloak got to the same building with Tim by yourself. I was in a shed, not in zone and I ran to you. What the f*ck happened? You swung the corner and died to little Billy Ghost right here, the guy in my f*cking gulag man."

Esports personality Guard Hunter tweeted an edited video that showcased the banter with each streamer's POV included. The post got over a million views within a day.

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Nickmercs blaming TimTheTatman and Swagg for losing is peak Warzone 2 content Nickmercs blaming TimTheTatman and Swagg for losing is peak Warzone 2 content https://t.co/TJNLkHaSza

"You play this sh*t for a living": Nickmercs argument with FaZe Swagg and TimTheTatman over Warzone 2.0 goes viral

The four streamers had been grinding Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 in the hopes of getting an elusive nuke when the banter in question happened.

Nickmercs harbored quite a few grievances against some of his teammates. After initially going for FaZe Swagg, he decided to criticize TimTheTatman:

"And Tim, what the f*ck man? You walked up to the front of the door and just got obliterated."

In TimTheTatman's defense, the YouTube streamer started counter-blaming him for not being able to finish off the opponents:

"My positioning there was not good. You could have won that sh*t yourself at the end though, so you need to look in the mirror. Your push to that car got you killed."

In the back, he kept protesting his positioning in the game, justifying his push by saying he needed to get in the zone because he had no gas mask:

"I don't have a f*cking gas mask man. I don't have a gas mask!"

As FaZe Swagg kept smiling in the background, TimTheTatman doubled down and got more agitated. He kept talking about how Nickmercs died due to a bad push:

"No, you could have sat! You didn't need to push that car and you got free licks the whole way. Free licks!"

Timestamp 3:43:30

While Nickmercs continued to defend himself, saying he had no mask, TimTheTatman kept tearing into him:

"If you're gonna be mad at me for my door play, look yourself in the mirror for your car push at the end!"

In the brief silence that followed the explosive rant, FaZe Swagg slipped in another accusation, which caused the other streamers to erupt into yells:

"Hey Nick, didn't you have a mortar strike when I was crossing? No mortar strike the building?"

TimTheTatman laid down more blame on the others, saying he needed the mortar to be "rotated":

"We needed the mortar! Give me something to rotate with."

Nickmercs then started focusing on FaZe Swagg:

"Swagg, Swagg, Swagg, you're dead. You didn't even help me bro, you play this sh*t for a living bro! I just got here."

The streamers continued arguing for a few more minutes before Cloakzy admitted that he told Nickmercs to get into the zone.

Twitter reactions to the clip

Warzone 2 players and content creators absolutely loved the banter. Here are some of their reactions:

Stallion @StallionPlays @HUN2R Cloakzy is the vip in this LMFAO @HUN2R Cloakzy is the vip in this LMFAO

C0MMANDERFATAL @C0MMANDERFATAL @HUN2R This was so funny to watch live! Nick was definitely holding out in a shack but he also coulda called that mortar strike in 30 minutes before he did 🤣 lol it be what it be @HUN2R This was so funny to watch live! Nick was definitely holding out in a shack but he also coulda called that mortar strike in 30 minutes before he did 🤣 lol it be what it be

As mentioned before, the streamers have been playing Warzone 2.0 together because Nickmercs hasn't launched the secret nuke that was added to the game after the update. For more information on how to get the nuke that destroys the whole map, killing all opponents and essentially winning the match, read this article.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes