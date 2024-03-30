"There can be only one" - Asmongold reacts as Capcom officially adds the streamer's Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

Several noteworthy content creators were added to Dragon’s Dogma 2, including Zack “Asmongold”. He joined names like Maximillian Dood, Suzi TheSphereHunter, and many other popular figures. The content creator found someone making a joke about it on Reddit, and had to go find it for himself in-game.

The OTK co-owner and streamer took the false Asmongold out into the world with him in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for a brief adventure. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well for the Pawn version of Zack, as the streamer exclaimed:

“Well boys, there can only be one!”

Asmongold finds his official Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2

(Clip begins at 57:37)

A user on Asmongold’s subReddit made a comical post, titled “Asmon scamming out of my gold even beyond World of Warcraft,” and it featured the streamer’s official Pawn in the game. For those who haven't played the game, Pawns are NPCs that are summoned to help the player in their adventures.

Capcom made a series of official Pawns, some based on characters from their games, and others designed to look like popular content creators, from Maximilian Dood to variety content creator WoolieWoolz (WoolieVersus). Asmongold decided, during his most recent stream, to head back to Vernworth and check it out for himself:

“View unique Pawns. Oh my god. Oh boy.”

The OTK co-founder summoned the Level 8 version of himself, staring at the Pawn’s lack of hair. His viewers laughed, while Asmongold smiled at the copy of himself in the game. He also found there’s a higher level version, a Level 30 Asmon. Taking one of them with him, the streamer would declare:

“Well, I guess we’re gonna have to do it! Well, we’ll get right over to here, all righty!”

While looking out over a waterfall in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the streamer decided it was time to deal with this fake Asmongold once and for all. Picking up the Pawn, he then threw it into the river below, where the NPC immediately perished. The OTK member threw his second summoned Pawn in behind them:

“Well boys, there can only be one! You know what? Done. Together as they should be.”

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, falling into the water is almost certain death. It houses something known as The Mire, which swiftly consumes and destroys anything in the water outside in the world.

The streamer would say after the event occurred that he was having fun in the game and had been playing it quite a bit, as was evident by his Level 67 character, with several maxed out Vocations, such as Warrior, Sorcerer, and Thief.

