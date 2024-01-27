"There goes our ad rev for the month": Internet reacts as MrBeast posts yet another video on X

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has posted another video on his X account. This development comes after the success of his last video, which was posted earlier this month. The ad-revenue system on Elon Musk's social media platform has been a point of contention for many in the streaming community, with some claiming that their payout structure pales in comparison to that of MrBeast's.

In July 2023, X rolled out its monetization plans, allowing content creators to generate revenue based on their monthly impressions. Marketing on the platform has also been contentious after Musk unbanned controversial accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump.

After MrBeast revealed that he had earned over $250K for his last X video, several accusations were made against the YouTuber. With his new video also live on the platform, some have reiterated the same talking points. User @scubaryan wrote:

"There goes our ad rev for the month"

Expand Tweet

More fan reactions as MrBeast posts another video on X

The revenue generation on X is correlated to how sponsors place their ads on posts. As a well-known YouTuber who is popular around the world, the argument is that MrBeast's videos will naturally attract the top sponsors, leaving the less-known ones in the dust.

Elon Musk also introduced in-video advertisements on the website in his bid to compete with streaming and video-sharing giants such as YouTube and Twitch. He has been encouraging content creators to post videos on the platform since rolling out the monetization strategy and even reposted MrBeast's last video, boosting visibility.

Expand Tweet

While the YouTuber is experimenting with X, readers should note that the two videos he has uploaded on the social media website are not new. The first one, titled $1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!, is four months old. The second video, titled Train Vs Giant Pit!, is even older, dating back to July.

The content creator is being cautious with the releases and appears to be experimenting to see if the social media website is viable for premieres. After all, he had categorically rejected Musk's idea about uploading on the platform only a few weeks ago, claiming that the monetization was not up to the mark.

Here are some more reactions to the video he recently posted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MrBeast's first X video has already garnered over three million views.