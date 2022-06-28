There are no romance options in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Romance options have been an important part of the Fire Emblem series, but are nowhere to be found in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Role-playing games often give the chance to develop relationships among characters. This allows them to grow stronger in the story and for the audience to experience more depth from the in-game cast.

The Fire Emblem community loves to "ship" characters. That is when they discuss and decide which characters would be best compatible for a loving relationship. They'll have to stick with that as they can't actually do it in Three Hopes.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes provides no romance options for any of its characters

Players will have to imagine the relationships between their favorite characters in this one (Image via Nintendo)

Players will unfortunately be without romance options in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. There is no way to make others fall in love with the main character or even start a romantic relationship between secondary characters.

Even if romance options are absent from the game, players will find that relationships still matter. There are several opportunities to increase relationship statuses with the characters in their game.

Andrea ٩( ʘᆺʘ )۶ @missbonekitty no romance in the new fire emblem game is sad



i'll still play it but damn no romance in the new fire emblem game is sadi'll still play it but damn

Relationships will remain platonic, but gaining the support and trust of other members in the party is vital. This will see them fight by the main character's side without hesitation as the campaign progresses.

Characters come with a ranking system, with the highest being A. That is how their relationship with the player is determined. The higher their grade, the more rewards they'll gain from their relationship.

Pay attention to the dialogue options throughout the story. Choosing the correct responses and shifting the path of the conversation will see an increase in that rank. Going the other way will decrease the rank and cause a bit of disdain.

Of course, characters will often hint at feelings or attraction they may have towards one another. Those feelings never come to fruition, however. Nothing happens in regards to romance.

harley⁷ 💜 @JooniesGalaxy If the new fire emblem game has no romance feature then what’s the point of playing? If the new fire emblem game has no romance feature then what’s the point of playing?

Instead of trying to turn a relationship into a romantic one, focus on eating with a party member, giving them gifts, performing actions on their behalf or taking them into battle.

That's the best it can get in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. While it may be disappointing to some, building relationships in the game will have a multitude of benefits in the story.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far