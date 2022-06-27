How does cooking work in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes brings the iconic Dynasty Warriors format to the beloved newest entry in the Fire Emblem saga. After the rousing success of the Hyrule Warriors games and the first Fire Emblem crossover, adapting Three Houses was an increasingly excellent idea.

The latest Musou game features plenty of the classic hack and slash action fans expect, but there's more to it than just combat. Like in the game that inspired it, the relationship between the game's warriors is important. One of the many ways to interact with fellow fighters is by cooking them a delicious meal.

How to cook in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is all about bringing the beloved characters from Three Houses into a Warriors game. These characters are just as well known for hanging out and having dinner as they are for their skills on the battlefield.

Players will unlock and learn all about the cooking system during the third chapter of the game. This chapter will teach players about the chores system, as well as everything to do with cooking.

After unlocking the chef, players only need to head to the kitchen and request a meal from him. The kitchen is located on the left side of the camp, right next to the Chore Master.

Approaching the kitchen master opens a menu from which players can select a meal and who they'd like to dine with. Players should pick characters with a blue arrow next to their image because they'll get additional benefits from the meal.

Why should players cook in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes doesn't expect its players to sit down for a meal for the conversation alone. While getting to spend a little time with a favorite character is nice, there are gameplay benefits to cooking.

Cooking provides character bonuses for a variety of useful traits in gameplay. Players can confer benefits such as reduced weapon durability, increased Awakening gauge, and faster Warrior gauge.

Every meal will advertise its benefits when players select it from the menu. Most will only offer one benefit to those who eat it, but matching the right meal to the right person will occasionally earn two.

The blue arrows indicate which players can earn the most buffs from the selected meal. Be sure to use that information to pick the best people to dine with.

Another significant benefit of dining with fellow warriors is a slight increase in the support level. Players can bond over a meal to earn the last few points towards a new support level.

Cooking will become more effective throughout the game. The kitchen can be upgraded to grant the meals new buffs and improve their quality.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes offers several ways to make players more effective in combat. Cooking is just one simple way to increase morale throughout the team, buff fighters on the battlefield, and ensure the best possible experience.

