"There’s no helping him" - Gambling helpline service hanging up the call on Adin Ross leaves fans in stitches

Adin Ross returned to streaming with another one of his on-screen antics. After failing to secure a big win in his recent online gambling session, he playfully dialed a gambling helpline number live on stream, but only to troll the personnel.

Ross was collaborating with another streamer Louis "LosPollosTV," venturing into various mini-games on Stake.com (a popular gambling site that owns Kick Streaming).

The duo, however, ended up in a call with the gambling helpline number, only to troll the individual assisting them. Reacting to the clip, one X user said:

Adin Ross lies to gambling helpline number, fans react

Adin Ross and LosPollosTv engaged in a call to a gambling helpline number as part of a comedic setup. The entire scenario was orchestrated for amusement, with the personnel unaware that their time was being wasted. The staff unknowingly requested that Adin provide some of his details during the interaction.

Following Ross' false claim to reside in Massachusetts, the helpline suggested their services were under a different jurisdiction. Consequently, they kindly requested Adin to contact the helpline associated with his actual state of residence:

At this point, LosPollosTv joined in to exclaim:

"There's a gambling addict in Massachusetts and you don't care about them?"

The person on the call responded:

"Massachusetts have their own gambling helpline"

Adin added:

"Listen, I am calling you for a reason, can you help please?"

The individual, soon catching wind of what was happening, quickly responded that they were going to hang up:

"I will have to disconnect. Goodbye."

Fans react to the prank call

The clip was shared by one of Adin's verified fan pages. Here are some of the notable reactions made to the post:

Speaking about addictions, Adin Ross has unfortunately found himself entangled in another concerning situation. Earlier this year, the streamer openly admitted on his social media platforms that he had been indulging in the consumption of lean, a recreational cough-syrup-based drug.

Despite initially claiming to have quit, in September, the streamer shared that he relapsed, attributing it to a challenging period when he was battling COVID-19.